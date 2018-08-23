Sony Releasing a Cloud Remote for PlayStation 4

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sony

Sony’s got a new remote for your PlayStation 4 media needs.

Whether streaming from Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon – or even just playing blu-rays – you can do it all from the PlayStation 4 provided controller. But, this new cloud remote has a couple of handy features and a more recognizable and intuitive design for those not used to using game controllers.

First up, the cloud remote connects wirelessly, as the name implies, via bluetooth. The remote can also control your television’s volume and power, meaning you don’t have to have two remotes on hand for easy viewing.

Plus, the setup claims to be super simple (“hassle-free” in the Playstation blog’s words) so if you’re prone to frustration it could be the way to go. The design of the remote is simple too, in that it has “everything you need and nothing you don’t.”

The new remote, which is made in collaboration with Performance Designed Products, retails for $29.99, and is currently available for pre-order. Consumers who pre-order via GameStop or Amazon will also receive a one-month trial of PlayStation Vue’s Core Plan. This gives access to more than 65 channels including “top networks like ESPN, FX, AMC, Cartoon Network, NFL Network & MLB Network.”

The PS4 Cloud Remote is available starting Sept. 1, and you can also pre-order directly from Performance Designed Products right here.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Gaming

  • Sony Releases Cloud Remote for PlayStation

    Sony Releasing a Cloud Remote for PlayStation 4

    Sony’s got a new remote for your PlayStation 4 media needs. Whether streaming from Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon – or even just playing blu-rays – you can do it all from the PlayStation 4 provided controller. But, this new cloud remote has a couple of handy features and a more recognizable and intuitive design for […]

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken

    New 'Destiny 2' Cinematic Trailer Shows Cayde-6's Final Battle

    Sony’s got a new remote for your PlayStation 4 media needs. Whether streaming from Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon – or even just playing blu-rays – you can do it all from the PlayStation 4 provided controller. But, this new cloud remote has a couple of handy features and a more recognizable and intuitive design for […]

  • 'Strange Brigade' Adds Free Fifth Character

    'Strange Brigade' Adds Free Fifth Character Ahead of Launch

    Sony’s got a new remote for your PlayStation 4 media needs. Whether streaming from Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon – or even just playing blu-rays – you can do it all from the PlayStation 4 provided controller. But, this new cloud remote has a couple of handy features and a more recognizable and intuitive design for […]

  • New 'Call Of Duty: WWII' Shadow

    New 'Call Of Duty: WWII' Shadow War DLC Concludes Zombies Storyline

    Sony’s got a new remote for your PlayStation 4 media needs. Whether streaming from Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon – or even just playing blu-rays – you can do it all from the PlayStation 4 provided controller. But, this new cloud remote has a couple of handy features and a more recognizable and intuitive design for […]

  • 'Dead By Daylight' Teases A New

    'Dead By Daylight' Teases A New Killer Based On Japanese Horror

    Sony’s got a new remote for your PlayStation 4 media needs. Whether streaming from Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon – or even just playing blu-rays – you can do it all from the PlayStation 4 provided controller. But, this new cloud remote has a couple of handy features and a more recognizable and intuitive design for […]

  • Complete Guide to Nintendo at PAX

    Complete Guide to Nintendo at PAX West

    Sony’s got a new remote for your PlayStation 4 media needs. Whether streaming from Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon – or even just playing blu-rays – you can do it all from the PlayStation 4 provided controller. But, this new cloud remote has a couple of handy features and a more recognizable and intuitive design for […]

  • Twitch's "Pokémon" Marathon Spans 16 Movies

    Twitch's Massive "Pokémon" Marathon Spans 16 Movies and 19 Anime Seasons

    Sony’s got a new remote for your PlayStation 4 media needs. Whether streaming from Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon – or even just playing blu-rays – you can do it all from the PlayStation 4 provided controller. But, this new cloud remote has a couple of handy features and a more recognizable and intuitive design for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad