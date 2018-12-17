×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apparent PS4 Stats Show Player Counts for Top Games Like ‘GTA V,’ ‘Fallout 76’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rockstar Games

Sony recently launched My PS4 Life, personalized videos highlighting the games people played and the trophies they won in 2018. But, one Reddit user said they reveal more information than Sony probably intended.

Thanks to a bit of math, My PS4 Life videos can reveal the total number of people who’ve played a game, according to Reddit user Gamstat. That’s because each video shows the exact number of players who’ve received a trophy. Combine that with the percentage of people who obtained the trophy (which is available for every game via the PlayStation website) and you can apparently estimate the total number of players in the game.

Gamstat uses “Fallout 76” as an example. About 33,764 players earned the Photo Bomber trophy in that game, he said, and 8.3% of all players got that trophy. “Simple math: the total number of people who have played ‘Fallout 76’ on PS4 = 33,764 * 100% / 8,3% = 406,795,” he said.

Using this formula, Gamstat has figured out the player counts for about 98 titles so far and posted them to a website. The frontrunners will probably surprise no one. “Grand Theft Auto V” has about 51.7 million players on PS4 worldwide, according to Gamstat’s calculations. Vehicular soccer game “Rocket League” has 22.6 million. Human soccer game “FIFA 19” has about 12.5 million, but that’s apparently down from the 32.5 million who’ve played “FIFA 18.” Similarly, “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s” player count is down (9.2 million) compared to “Call of Duty: WWII” (24.6 million) and “Call of Duty: Ghosts” (12.6 million).

Related

These figures are probably more estimate than hard fact, however. In an interview with Eurogamer, Gamstat explained many of the numbers are region specific and don’t take into account games with multiple editions that might have differing sets of trophies. They’re also taken from a specific time window, probably between Nov. 20 and Dec. 4. That means games released in the last week or two won’t be represented. The player counts also say nothing about a title’s concurrent players or total sales.

Variety reached out to Sony to confirm whether or not Gamstat’s figures are accurate, but it did not immediately respond.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Gaming

  • Sony's My PS4 Life Videos Accidentally

    Apparent PS4 Stats Show Player Counts for Top Games Like 'GTA V,' 'Fallout 76'

    Sony recently launched My PS4 Life, personalized videos highlighting the games people played and the trophies they won in 2018. But, one Reddit user said they reveal more information than Sony probably intended. Thanks to a bit of math, My PS4 Life videos can reveal the total number of people who’ve played a game, according [...]

  • Soulja Boy felony gun possession

    Soulja Boy Wants To Build Esports Teams For 'Fortnite', 'Overwatch'

    Rapper Soulja Boy is interested in starting up his own esports franchise, as related to TMZ. Soulja Boy, who recently launched the “SouljaGame Console,” what appeared to be one of several cheap emulator consoles that could be purchased at retailers such as Amazon and Ali Express, is looking to enlist personalities like Ninja for his [...]

  • pokemon go

    Niantic Fans Walked 17,000 Kilometers At Social Impact Events in 2018

    Fans of Niantic’s augmented reality apps, like “Pokémon Go” and “Ingress Prime,” walked about 17,000 kilometers during social impact events, the developer said in a blog post on Friday. That’s almost as far as walking from New York to Tokyo twice, it said. “In the early days at Niantic, we witnessed firsthand the powerful positive [...]

  • Writers Guild strike

    How Video Game Industry Unionization Would Happen

    After years of studio closures, mass layoffs, and long, unpaid crunchtime, unionization is becoming the clear answer for developers looking for a seat at the table in the video game industry. While conversations about the importance of unions happen often on social media and at events like the Game Developers Conference earlier this year, it’s [...]

  • Action-RPG 'Pagan Online' Gets Its First

    Action-RPG 'Pagan Online' Gets Its First Official Gameplay Trailer

    Publisher Wargaming and developer Mad Head Games just released an official gameplay trailer for “Pagan Online,” an action role-playing game coming to PC in 2019. “Pagan Online” features a colorful and cartoonish art style similar to Runic Games’ now-defunct series “Torchlight.” But, that might be where the similarity ends. Where other action-RPGs have you focus [...]

  • 'Kingdom Hearts III' Trailer Drops 3

    'Kingdom Hearts III' Trailer Drops 3 1/2 Minutes of Gameplay, Cut Scenes (Watch)

    The new “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer went live Monday morning, a day earlier than expected, delivering more than three and a half minutes of cut-scenes, gameplay and faux music video to fans of the Disney-meets-Square mash-up game. The final battle trailer was set for a Tuesday release, but game director Tetsuya Nomura took to Twitter [...]

  • 'Evil Ryu' Kage Hits 'Street Fighter

    'Evil Ryu' Kage Hits 'Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition' Monday

    “Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition” got a new character Monday: Kage, the embodiment of Ryu’s internal battle with his own dark side. The character will cost PlayStation 4 and Steam players $6. The character was announced by executive producer Yoshinori Ono as the weekend’s Capcom Cup closed out the game’s season and prepared to launch [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad