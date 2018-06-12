Sony E3 2018: The Six Biggest Announcements

Sony’s E3 2018 Showcase ran deep rather than wide, with in-depth looks at a few highly anticipated games and only a small dose of surprises.

Missed the press conference? We’ve got the highlights here.

“The Last of Us Part 2” Gets New Trailer and Gameplay

We didn’t get a glimpse of Joel, but it looks like Ellie has a new love interest in “The Last of Us Part II.” She’s shown sharing a kiss with newly revealed character Dina in the new story trailer.

Extensive gameplay was also shown of Ellie brutally ripping through foes, creeping through grass, and wielding a crossbow with impressive precision.

Gameplay Trailer Revealed for “Marvel’s Spider-Man”

A new trailer from Insomniac shows the foes Spidey will be up against in “Marvel’s Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man has his hands full in a prison break filled with all the villains he originally locked away, including Rhino, Electro, Scorpion and the Vulture.

Spider-Man is clearly outnumbered at the end of the trailer, so it will be interesting to see the resolution when the title hits shelves Sept. 7, 2018.

“Death Stranding” Confuses Everyone Again

Hideo Kojima’s bizarre sci-fi action game revealed new co-stars and some gameplay.

The trailer is just as weird as those that have come before it, and raises more questions about “Death Stranding” than it answers. Speaking of questions, we still don’t have a release date for this title.

“Resident Evil 2” Remake Gets a Trailer and a Date

The 1998 classic “Resident Evil 2” is getting remade for Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC. We’ve known this since 2015, but it was still a nice surprise to see the first trailer for the upcoming remake. Capcom will release the title on Jan. 25, 2019.

“Ghost of Tsushima” Looks Absolutely Brutal

Sucker Punch’s new samurai game looks both gorgeous and violent in the new gameplay revealed at the presser.

“Ghost of Tsushima” will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 4. No word yet on when players can start roaming feudal Japan.

“Control” is the Name of “P7” Project

From the creators of “Alan Wake” comes an all new IP, called “Control.”

The reveal trailer shows main character Jesse displaying supernatural abilities, levitating enemies and slamming them around.

Originally codenamed “P7,” the action title is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC sometime next year.

