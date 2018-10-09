Sony CEO Confirms Next Generation of PlayStation Console

Looking ahead to the next generation of consoles, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida confirms that a successor to the PlayStation is going to happen, the Financial Times reported.

“At this point, what I can say is it’s necessary to have a [sic] next-generation hardware,” Yoshida stated.

Yoshida reportedly declined to confirm whether or not the next PlayStation console will be called the “PlayStation 5,” which seems like the natural choice.

Yoshida’s statement is intriguing considering the current growth of the mobile market, which has exceeded $26 billion already in 2018, and PlayStation head John Kodera’s comments in May regarding the portable gaming market. Kodera still sees potential in portable gaming, and thinks it shouldn’t be separated from console gaming but seen as another way to experience gaming. As consumers find ways to game beyond traditional gaming-dedicated hardware, the development of such hardware naturally comes into question.

Even more, the option of game streaming is becoming a more tangible reality, as Microsoft revealed with its game streaming tech “Project xCloud” on Monday. In a world where you could potentially stream the same games on any device, wouldn’t console choice become irrelevant?

Ubisoft’s Yves Guillemot stated back in June a prediction that streaming will be “more accessible” to players, making dedicated or expensive hardware less necessary.

“There will be one more console generation and then after that, we will be streaming, all of us,” Guillemot said.

While it’s too soon to speak for the next-next generation, it is likely reassuring to PlayStation fans that there will be at least one more console in the works. Even as streaming technology continues to improve, there are still other barriers, like high-speed, uncapped internet access, that may impede some players from celebrating the end of the console era.