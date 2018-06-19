You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nab ‘Bloodborne,’ Uncharted 4,’ More PlayStation 4 Games For $20

CREDIT: From Software

Some of the PlayStation 4’s best games are getting a permanent price drop, Sony announced on Tuesday, and that’s good news for anyone looking to catch up on some recent classics.

The company just introduced PlayStation Hits, a selection of PS4 games for $20 USD. They’re available on the PlayStation Store and at certain retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Titles sold in Canada will range in price, however, starting at $20 CAD.

Right now, Sony is offering 15 games under the new program. They include:

  • “Bloodborne”
  • “Drive Club”
  • “Infamous: Second Son”
  • “Killzone: Shadow Fall”
  • “Little Big Planet 3”
  • “Ratchet & Clank”
  • “The Last of Us Remastered”
  • “Uncharted 4”
  • “Battlefield IV”
  • “Doom”
  • “Project Cars”
  • “Street Fighter V”
  • “Yakuza Kiwami”
  • “Yakuza 0”
  • “Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes”

This is not the first time Sony has offered a discounted games program. It introduced the concept of “Greatest Hits” in 1997. Back then, PlayStation titles could achieve the status at least a year after launch if they sold a minimum 150,000 copies. Later, the requirement increased to 250,000 sold. During the PlayStation 2 era, Greatest Hits reportedly had to sell at least 400,000 copies and be on the market for nine months or more. Sony hasn’t specified what the requirements are for PS4 titles.

Like their predecessors, physical PlayStation Hits titles will come in red packaging instead of the usual blue. On the PS Store, the games will have a red banner that makes them easier to spot. All of the titles will be available starting June 28.

Sony said it will continue adding to the PlayStation Hits lineup in the future.

