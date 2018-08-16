CI Games Opts For Mission-Based Gameplay With “Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts”

CI Games announced a new entry in its long-running “Sniper” shooter series on Thursday, opting for a more traditional, mission-based approach with “Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts.”

This iteration of the “Sniper” series is trading in the open world of “Sniper Ghost Warrior 3” and swapping in mission-based scenarios with a new “contracts” system. Featuring a single-player campaign where players work through various missions each with their own unique objectives and rewards, the game changes up the established formula from CI Games’ previous offerings in a big way. There’s a selection of secondary objectives that can be completed for bonuses, as well as ways to retry completed contracts for a chance to earn even more money.

This mission-based play takes players to the Siberian wilderness, which is rife with various environmental obstacles, as well as challenging objectives to complete in standalone levels that are meant to be played and played again. The change in direction marks the team having “learned” from their past missteps, according to CI Games CEO Marek Tymiński.

Aside from changing the core gameplay philosophies, the team is also focusing on minimizing longer load times and establishing a stable frame rate, as well as stuffing features in that new and longtime fans, will enjoy.

“Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts” is headed to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019.