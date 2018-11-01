‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s’ Final Fighters Are Ken, Incineroar

“Street Fighter’s” Ken and “Pokémon’s” Incineroar are the final two fighters joining the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” roster before launch, Nintendo revealed during a Direct video presentation on Thursday.

Ken joins “Ultimate” as an echo fighter. His look is mainly based on “Super Street Fighter II Turbo,” which initially launched in 1994. He’s a little faster than “Ultimate’s” Ryu, Nintendo said, and his kicks change depending on the player’s input. His Hadoken is also shaped differently than Ryu’s.

Incineroar is the advanced evolution of Litten, who first appeared in “Pokémon Sun” and “Pokémon Moon” in 2016. He mainly uses pro-wrestling moves that culminate in a final smash called Max Malicious Moonsault, which is based on his “Pokémon” Z-Move. When his moves are successful, he poses for the audience, but Nintendo assures fans they can be cancelled at any time.

Nintendo also snuck in a third fighter reveal towards the end of the Direct. The Piranha Plant from “Super Mario Bros.” is joining “Ultimate” as a bonus for early adopters. Players who purchase the digital version or register their physical copy on a Switch by Jan. 31 will gain access to the leafy brawler for free when it’s released around February 2019. Piranha Plant, along with its new stage and music tracks, will be available to buy as DLC in the future, Nintendo said.

This was the final “Smash”-focused Direct before the game’s launch on Dec. 7. The fifth installment in the series, “Ultimate” includes every playable character from previous rosters, along with several newcomers. Besides Ken, Incineroar, and Piranha Plant, “Metroid’s” Ridley is joining the franchise for the first time, along with Simon Belmont from “Castlevania,” “Donkey Kong” series villain King K. Rool, “Splatoon’s” Inkling, and “Animal Crossing’s” Isabelle.