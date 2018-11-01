You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s’ Final Fighters Are Ken, Incineroar

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

“Street Fighter’s” Ken and “Pokémon’s” Incineroar are the final two fighters joining the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” roster before launch, Nintendo revealed during a Direct video presentation on Thursday.

Ken joins “Ultimate” as an echo fighter. His look is mainly based on “Super Street Fighter II Turbo,” which initially launched in 1994. He’s a little faster than “Ultimate’s” Ryu, Nintendo said, and his kicks change depending on the player’s input. His Hadoken is also shaped differently than Ryu’s.

Incineroar is the advanced evolution of Litten, who first appeared in “Pokémon Sun” and “Pokémon Moon” in 2016. He mainly uses pro-wrestling moves that culminate in a final smash called Max Malicious Moonsault, which is based on his “Pokémon” Z-Move. When his moves are successful, he poses for the audience, but Nintendo assures fans they can be cancelled at any time.

Nintendo also snuck in a third fighter reveal towards the end of the Direct. The Piranha Plant from “Super Mario Bros.” is joining “Ultimate” as a bonus for early adopters. Players who purchase the digital version or register their physical copy on a Switch by Jan. 31 will gain access to the leafy brawler for free when it’s released around February 2019. Piranha Plant, along with its new stage and music tracks, will be available to buy as DLC in the future, Nintendo said.

This was the final “Smash”-focused Direct before the game’s launch on Dec. 7. The fifth installment in the series, “Ultimate” includes every playable character from previous rosters, along with several newcomers. Besides Ken, Incineroar, and Piranha Plant, “Metroid’s” Ridley is joining the franchise for the first time, along with Simon Belmont from “Castlevania,” “Donkey Kong” series villain King K. Rool, “Splatoon’s” Inkling, and “Animal Crossing’s” Isabelle.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Reveals 'Smash World' Smartphone App

    Nintendo Reveals 'Smash World' Smartphone App for 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

    “Street Fighter’s” Ken and “Pokémon’s” Incineroar are the final two fighters joining the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” roster before launch, Nintendo revealed during a Direct video presentation on Thursday. Ken joins “Ultimate” as an echo fighter. His look is mainly based on “Super Street Fighter II Turbo,” which initially launched in 1994. He’s a little […]

  • New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Video

    New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Video Explains Confusing Backstory (Watch)

    “Street Fighter’s” Ken and “Pokémon’s” Incineroar are the final two fighters joining the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” roster before launch, Nintendo revealed during a Direct video presentation on Thursday. Ken joins “Ultimate” as an echo fighter. His look is mainly based on “Super Street Fighter II Turbo,” which initially launched in 1994. He’s a little […]

  • 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Online Features

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Online Features Revealed

    “Street Fighter’s” Ken and “Pokémon’s” Incineroar are the final two fighters joining the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” roster before launch, Nintendo revealed during a Direct video presentation on Thursday. Ken joins “Ultimate” as an echo fighter. His look is mainly based on “Super Street Fighter II Turbo,” which initially launched in 1994. He’s a little […]

  • All New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

    All New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Fighter Will Get an Amiibo

    “Street Fighter’s” Ken and “Pokémon’s” Incineroar are the final two fighters joining the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” roster before launch, Nintendo revealed during a Direct video presentation on Thursday. Ken joins “Ultimate” as an echo fighter. His look is mainly based on “Super Street Fighter II Turbo,” which initially launched in 1994. He’s a little […]

  • Game Site Apologizes For 'Red Dead

    Game Site Apologizes For 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Leak, Pays £1 million Donation

    “Street Fighter’s” Ken and “Pokémon’s” Incineroar are the final two fighters joining the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” roster before launch, Nintendo revealed during a Direct video presentation on Thursday. Ken joins “Ultimate” as an echo fighter. His look is mainly based on “Super Street Fighter II Turbo,” which initially launched in 1994. He’s a little […]

  • 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's' Final Fighters

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's' Final Fighters Are Ken, Incineroar

    “Street Fighter’s” Ken and “Pokémon’s” Incineroar are the final two fighters joining the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” roster before launch, Nintendo revealed during a Direct video presentation on Thursday. Ken joins “Ultimate” as an echo fighter. His look is mainly based on “Super Street Fighter II Turbo,” which initially launched in 1994. He’s a little […]

  • 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Nintendo Direct

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Nintendo Direct, Treehouse Live (Watch)

    “Street Fighter’s” Ken and “Pokémon’s” Incineroar are the final two fighters joining the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” roster before launch, Nintendo revealed during a Direct video presentation on Thursday. Ken joins “Ultimate” as an echo fighter. His look is mainly based on “Super Street Fighter II Turbo,” which initially launched in 1994. He’s a little […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad