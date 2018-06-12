You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Features Every Series Character (Here’s the Full Roster)

CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that the new “Smash Bros.” game will feature every single character to ever appear in the fighting series. “Smash Bros. Ultimate” comes to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Here’s the full roster of characters revealed during Nintendo’s E3 Direct presentation. The number next to their name signifies the order they first joined the “Smash” series:

  • 01 Mario
  • 04 Samus
  • 06 Kirby
  • 14 Bowser
  • 03 Link (“Breath of the Wild” version)
  • 02 Donkey Kong
  • 07 Fox
  • 20 Falco
  • 21 Marth
  • 17 Zelda
  • 16 Sheik
  • 45 Villager
  • 24 Mewtwo
  • 27 Meta Knight
  • 38 Sonic
  • 13 Peach
  • 08 Pikachu
  • 15 Ice Climbers
  • 64 Inkling
  • 11 Captain Falcon
  • 47 Wii Fit Trainer
  • 29 Zero Suit Samus
  • 33 Squirtle
  • 34 Ivysaur
  • 35 Charizard
  • 10 Ness
  • 37 Lucas
  • 23 Ganondorf
  • 60 Ryu
  • 32 Ike
  • 61 Cloud
  • 31 Snake
  • 12 Jigglypuff
  • 19 Pichu
  • 25 Roy

Developing…

 

 

