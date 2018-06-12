‘Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Features Every Series Character (Here’s the Full Roster)

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that the new “Smash Bros.” game will feature every single character to ever appear in the fighting series. “Smash Bros. Ultimate” comes to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Here’s the full roster of characters revealed during Nintendo’s E3 Direct presentation. The number next to their name signifies the order they first joined the “Smash” series:

01 Mario

04 Samus

06 Kirby

14 Bowser

03 Link (“Breath of the Wild” version)

02 Donkey Kong

07 Fox

20 Falco

21 Marth

17 Zelda

16 Sheik

45 Villager

24 Mewtwo

27 Meta Knight

38 Sonic

13 Peach

08 Pikachu

15 Ice Climbers

64 Inkling

11 Captain Falcon

47 Wii Fit Trainer

29 Zero Suit Samus

33 Squirtle

34 Ivysaur

35 Charizard

10 Ness

37 Lucas

23 Ganondorf

60 Ryu

32 Ike

61 Cloud

31 Snake

12 Jigglypuff

19 Pichu

25 Roy

Developing…