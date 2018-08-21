Slew of New Xbox One Controllers, Bundles Detailed

Microsoft peppered its Gamescom press conference with news of new takes on its Xbox One consoles and gamepads.

Here’s a rundown of some of the goodies shown off during the press conference. We’ll be updating this post as new looks are announced.

Microsoft’s Xbox Design Lab also got some additions starting Tuesday. The website which allows players to customize their Xbox One wireless controller added five new camo colors and five new shadow color options. Controllers with standard colors cost $70, camo costs $80, and shadow costs $80.

The Xbox One is also getting a snazzy “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” limited edition wireless controller. The controller has a distressed black digital camo design, a new trigger grip exclusive to this design. The controller has remappable buttons, Bluetooth support, and a 3.55mm stereo headset jack. The $70 controller goes on sale on Oct. 30.

In terms of bundles, Microsoft showed off two Xbox One X “Battlefield V” bundles, one with a gold-hued console and one with a standard one, which will run $500. Both come with the game, a 1TB version of the console, a standard wireless controller, and a one-month pass to EA Access. The Gold Rush version of the console also includes a copy of “Battlefield 1943.” There’s also an Xbox One S “Battlefield V” bundle which comes with a 1TB Xbox One S, wireless controller, and the game for $300.

The Xbox One X “Fallout 76” bundle includes a 1 TB console, a wireless controller, and a copy of the game for $500.

Developing.