Nintendo: No Plans for ‘Skyward Sword’ on Nintendo Switch

Despite the hopes and wishes of Zelda fans everywhere, “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” isn’t heading for a Nintendo Switch release, at least not yet.

The rumor started after “Legend of Zelda” series producer Eiji Aonuma made some comments during a concert in Osaka, Japan about the game and his desire to see it released on the Switch.

Nintendo Wednesday said that a port isn’t in the works.

“At this time we have no plans to release ‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword’ on Nintendo Switch,” a spokesperson told Variety.

“The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” first launched on the Wii U in 2011. Chronologically, it’s the first game in the series, detailing how Link found his iconic Master Sword. It also made heavy use of the Wii U’s motion controls for its gameplay, with players using the Wii Remotes to emulate sword thrusts and shield blocks, control the camera, and more.