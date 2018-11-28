×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo: No Plans for ‘Skyward Sword’ on Nintendo Switch

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

Despite the hopes and wishes of Zelda fans everywhere, “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” isn’t heading for a Nintendo Switch release, at least not yet.

The rumor started after “Legend of Zelda” series producer Eiji Aonuma made some comments during a concert in Osaka, Japan about the game and his desire to see it released on the Switch.

Nintendo Wednesday said that a port isn’t in the works.

“At this time we have no plans to release ‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword’ on Nintendo Switch,” a spokesperson told Variety.

“The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” first launched on the Wii U in 2011. Chronologically, it’s the first game in the series, detailing how Link found his iconic Master Sword. It also made heavy use of the Wii U’s motion controls for its gameplay, with players using the Wii Remotes to emulate sword thrusts and shield blocks, control the camera, and more.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Gaming

  • Tencent And Netease Mobile Game Revenue

    Tencent And Netease Mobile Game Revenue Rose 382% This Year (Analyst)

    Despite the hopes and wishes of Zelda fans everywhere, “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” isn’t heading for a Nintendo Switch release, at least not yet. The rumor started after “Legend of Zelda” series producer Eiji Aonuma made some comments during a concert in Osaka, Japan about the game and his desire to see it […]

  • Game Awards to Feature Ten Game

    Game Awards to Feature 10 Game Reveals, Conductor Lorne Balfe

    Despite the hopes and wishes of Zelda fans everywhere, “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” isn’t heading for a Nintendo Switch release, at least not yet. The rumor started after “Legend of Zelda” series producer Eiji Aonuma made some comments during a concert in Osaka, Japan about the game and his desire to see it […]

  • Australia Government Calls for 'Comprehensive Review'

    Australia Government Calls for 'Comprehensive Review' of Video Game Loot Boxes

    Despite the hopes and wishes of Zelda fans everywhere, “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” isn’t heading for a Nintendo Switch release, at least not yet. The rumor started after “Legend of Zelda” series producer Eiji Aonuma made some comments during a concert in Osaka, Japan about the game and his desire to see it […]

  • Mind-Bending VR Game 'A Fisherman's Tale'

    Mind-Bending VR Game 'A Fisherman's Tale' Launches in January

    Despite the hopes and wishes of Zelda fans everywhere, “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” isn’t heading for a Nintendo Switch release, at least not yet. The rumor started after “Legend of Zelda” series producer Eiji Aonuma made some comments during a concert in Osaka, Japan about the game and his desire to see it […]

  • $250 Million in Nintendo Products Sold

    Nintendo Sold $250 Million in Products From Black Friday to Cyber Monday in U.S.

    Despite the hopes and wishes of Zelda fans everywhere, “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” isn’t heading for a Nintendo Switch release, at least not yet. The rumor started after “Legend of Zelda” series producer Eiji Aonuma made some comments during a concert in Osaka, Japan about the game and his desire to see it […]

  • United States Senator Maggie Hassan, Democrat

    Federal Trade Commission Chairman Pledges to Investigate Video Game Loot Boxes

    Despite the hopes and wishes of Zelda fans everywhere, “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” isn’t heading for a Nintendo Switch release, at least not yet. The rumor started after “Legend of Zelda” series producer Eiji Aonuma made some comments during a concert in Osaka, Japan about the game and his desire to see it […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad