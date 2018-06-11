Keegan Michael Key Shows Off the ‘Skyrim’ on Alexa That Doesn’t Exist

Bethesda interrupted what was a fantastic cornucopia of gaming news, reveals and surprises to have Keegan Michael Key announce that ‘The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim” is coming to Amazon’s Alexa.

Only not really.

The video is a great poke at Bethesda’s ability to seemingly jam the popular role-playing game onto every platform available. After Key’s shenanigans playing “Skyrim” with voice commands, the video wraps up with news that the game is also coming to pagers and a Samsung smart refrigerators.

While the joke video was a hit, it still managed to be overshadowed by all of the major games and deep dives that filled the evening during Bethesda’s E3 2018 showcase.

