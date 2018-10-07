You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kirkman’s Skybound to Complete Telltale’s ‘Walking Dead,’ May Use Original Devs

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robert Kirkman'The Walking Dead' TV show screening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Sep 2018
CREDIT: AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

The final episodes for Telltale Games “The Walking Dead: The Final Season” will be released afterall, with Skybound taking over development and publishing of the game, “Walking Dead” creator and Skybound founder Robert Kirkman announced Saturday. Skybound also hopes to keep the original Telltale development team intact so they can be the ones to finish the season.

Skybound Games is actively working with the leaders of the team to do so, though nothing has yet been finalized, a spokesperson told Variety. Skybound never used in-house developers on its games before.

“We’ll (Skybound) be taking over Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead’ to finish Clem’s story,” Kirkman told an audience at New York Comic-Con Saturday night. “We can’t lose Clementine and Rick in the same year.”

Telltale Gamessudden catastrophic laying off of nearly all of its 274 employees with no notice, no severance, and barely a week’s worth of health care last month came just a day after two potential investors walked away from potential funding talks.

Both AMC and Smilegate were in discussions to invest in Telltale Games, a deal that management had been working on to essentially save the company, sources told Variety at the time.

Related

Days after the original layoffs hit, a former employee filed a lawsuit on behalf of all of those let go, saying that Telltale Games violated state and federal labor laws with the mass layoff because it didn’t give proper notice.

After the layoff, the company said it was keeping on about two dozen employees to finish the port of Telltale’s “Minecraft” game for Netflix. Just last week, though, another group of those remaining members were let go.

Telltale CEO Pete Hawley told Variety on Thursday that the studio was still going through a lot and that he planned to make another statement in the next few days. That same day, Robert Kirkman announced during a New York Comic-Con talk about “The Walking Dead” that fans of the game should “stay tuned. Everyone involved is trying to make sure Clementine’s story is told.”

Skybound Entertainment was created by Kirkman in 2010 to develop properties both in traditional and new media including television, film, video games, and digital media. Earlier this year, Skybound created Skybound Games to help develop its IP into video games.

Skybound created the Telltale deal to turn the comic book version of “The Walking Dead” into a piece of interactive fiction. They’ve also teamed with Scopley to create the smartphone game “The Walking Dead: Road to Survival,” with Starbreeze on shooter “Overkill’s The Walking Dead,” and with Skydance Interactive on virtual reality game “The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners.” The company also backed Free Range Games’ “Labyrinth” and Oxenfree’s “Night School Studios.”

AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” which has spurred a few games including successful mobile titles, are not connected to the Skybound games, which are based strictly on the comic book, not the television show.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • Robert Kirkman'The Walking Dead' TV show

    Kirkman's Skybound to Complete Telltale's 'Walking Dead,' May Use Original Devs

    The final episodes for Telltale Games “The Walking Dead: The Final Season” will be released afterall, with Skybound taking over development and publishing of the game, “Walking Dead” creator and Skybound founder Robert Kirkman announced Saturday. Skybound also hopes to keep the original Telltale development team intact so they can be the ones to finish […]

  • Starz Previews 'Outlander' Season 4 Opening

    Starz Previews 'Outlander' Season 4 Opening Titles at New York Comic-Con (Watch)

    The final episodes for Telltale Games “The Walking Dead: The Final Season” will be released afterall, with Skybound taking over development and publishing of the game, “Walking Dead” creator and Skybound founder Robert Kirkman announced Saturday. Skybound also hopes to keep the original Telltale development team intact so they can be the ones to finish […]

  • Harris Faulkner Ari Melber during the

    Fox News Anchor Harris Faulkner Wants Leslie Jones to Play Her in A Movie

    The final episodes for Telltale Games “The Walking Dead: The Final Season” will be released afterall, with Skybound taking over development and publishing of the game, “Walking Dead” creator and Skybound founder Robert Kirkman announced Saturday. Skybound also hopes to keep the original Telltale development team intact so they can be the ones to finish […]

  • EP_6_0036.ARW

    Amazon Releases 'Good Omens' Trailer at New York Comic-Con (Watch)

    The final episodes for Telltale Games “The Walking Dead: The Final Season” will be released afterall, with Skybound taking over development and publishing of the game, “Walking Dead” creator and Skybound founder Robert Kirkman announced Saturday. Skybound also hopes to keep the original Telltale development team intact so they can be the ones to finish […]

  • Louis Leterrier, Lisa HensonNetflix and Chills

    'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' Creators Reveal Details at New York Comic-Con

    The final episodes for Telltale Games “The Walking Dead: The Final Season” will be released afterall, with Skybound taking over development and publishing of the game, “Walking Dead” creator and Skybound founder Robert Kirkman announced Saturday. Skybound also hopes to keep the original Telltale development team intact so they can be the ones to finish […]

  • Star Wars Resistance Disney Channel Athena

    Exec Producer and 'Star Wars' Superfan Athena Portillo Leads Disney Channel's 'Resistance'

    The final episodes for Telltale Games “The Walking Dead: The Final Season” will be released afterall, with Skybound taking over development and publishing of the game, “Walking Dead” creator and Skybound founder Robert Kirkman announced Saturday. Skybound also hopes to keep the original Telltale development team intact so they can be the ones to finish […]

  • TV News Roundup: Syfy Announces 'Nightflyers'

    TV News Roundup: Syfy Announces 'Nightflyers' Premiere Date

    The final episodes for Telltale Games “The Walking Dead: The Final Season” will be released afterall, with Skybound taking over development and publishing of the game, “Walking Dead” creator and Skybound founder Robert Kirkman announced Saturday. Skybound also hopes to keep the original Telltale development team intact so they can be the ones to finish […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad