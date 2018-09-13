New Venture Skybound Stories Will Create Mobile Narrative Experiences

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Telltale Games

Skybound Entertainment and European entertainment company Sky are jointly creating a new mobile narrative gaming company, Skybound Stories, the companies announced via press release Thursday.

Skybound Stories will use “new and existing IP” for these games, according to the release. Skybound Entertainment is the production company best known for The Walking Dead franchise, which notably was used for the popular narrative, episodic game series “Telltale’s The Walking Dead”— currently in its final season.

Skybound Stories will create games which are character and choice-driven, and of an episode nature. The choices made in the games will effect the outcome of the games— perhaps similar to the Telltale Games’ publishing model.

Sky’s VP of business development, John Jelley, noted the blur between games and other forms of entertainment as part of the impetus for the partnership.

“As gaming continues to broaden in appeal with a higher quality of IP, the boundaries between games and video are gradually disappearing,” Jelley said. “This joint venture will help us find innovative new ways for customers to experience the shows they love – in a natively interactive format on any smartphone.”

Sky is the production company behind TV shows like “Britannia” and “Babylon Berlin.”

Skybound Interactive president Dan Murray commented on the purpose behind Skybound Stories.

“A constant goal at Skybound is to deliver new and existing fans with the best content possible,” Murray stated. “Our deal with Sky allows us to dive deeper into already cherished worlds in a creative way, inviting players to become a part of the story.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Gaming

  • New Venture Skybound Stories Will Create

    New Venture Skybound Stories Will Create Mobile Narrative Experiences

    Skybound Entertainment and European entertainment company Sky are jointly creating a new mobile narrative gaming company, Skybound Stories, the companies announced via press release Thursday. Skybound Stories will use “new and existing IP” for these games, according to the release. Skybound Entertainment is the production company best known for The Walking Dead franchise, which notably was […]

  • Xbox And ROWW To Hold Fourth

    Xbox Partnering With Paul Walker Charity For October Fundraiser

    Skybound Entertainment and European entertainment company Sky are jointly creating a new mobile narrative gaming company, Skybound Stories, the companies announced via press release Thursday. Skybound Stories will use “new and existing IP” for these games, according to the release. Skybound Entertainment is the production company best known for The Walking Dead franchise, which notably was […]

  • BlizzCon Virtual Tickets Include Sombra Skin,

    BlizzCon Virtual Tickets Include Sombra Skin, Chance to Build a Panel

    Skybound Entertainment and European entertainment company Sky are jointly creating a new mobile narrative gaming company, Skybound Stories, the companies announced via press release Thursday. Skybound Stories will use “new and existing IP” for these games, according to the release. Skybound Entertainment is the production company best known for The Walking Dead franchise, which notably was […]

  • Free 'Absolver: Downfall' Expansion Launches Later

    Free 'Absolver: Downfall' Expansion Launches Later This September

    Skybound Entertainment and European entertainment company Sky are jointly creating a new mobile narrative gaming company, Skybound Stories, the companies announced via press release Thursday. Skybound Stories will use “new and existing IP” for these games, according to the release. Skybound Entertainment is the production company best known for The Walking Dead franchise, which notably was […]

  • Watch The BlizzCon 2018 All-Access Kickoff

    Watch The BlizzCon 2018 All-Access Kickoff Show

    Skybound Entertainment and European entertainment company Sky are jointly creating a new mobile narrative gaming company, Skybound Stories, the companies announced via press release Thursday. Skybound Stories will use “new and existing IP” for these games, according to the release. Skybound Entertainment is the production company best known for The Walking Dead franchise, which notably was […]

  • Pokemon Go

    Niantic Rolls Out Beta PokéStop 'Pokémon Go' Nomination Program in South Korea and Brazil

    Skybound Entertainment and European entertainment company Sky are jointly creating a new mobile narrative gaming company, Skybound Stories, the companies announced via press release Thursday. Skybound Stories will use “new and existing IP” for these games, according to the release. Skybound Entertainment is the production company best known for The Walking Dead franchise, which notably was […]

  • Riot Games Hires Ex-Uber Strategist Frances

    Riot Games Hires Ex-Uber Strategist Frances Frei For Diversity Roadmap

    Skybound Entertainment and European entertainment company Sky are jointly creating a new mobile narrative gaming company, Skybound Stories, the companies announced via press release Thursday. Skybound Stories will use “new and existing IP” for these games, according to the release. Skybound Entertainment is the production company best known for The Walking Dead franchise, which notably was […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad