New Venture Skybound Stories Will Create Mobile Narrative Experiences

Skybound Entertainment and European entertainment company Sky are jointly creating a new mobile narrative gaming company, Skybound Stories, the companies announced via press release Thursday.

Skybound Stories will use “new and existing IP” for these games, according to the release. Skybound Entertainment is the production company best known for The Walking Dead franchise, which notably was used for the popular narrative, episodic game series “Telltale’s The Walking Dead”— currently in its final season.

Skybound Stories will create games which are character and choice-driven, and of an episode nature. The choices made in the games will effect the outcome of the games— perhaps similar to the Telltale Games’ publishing model.

Sky’s VP of business development, John Jelley, noted the blur between games and other forms of entertainment as part of the impetus for the partnership.

“As gaming continues to broaden in appeal with a higher quality of IP, the boundaries between games and video are gradually disappearing,” Jelley said. “This joint venture will help us find innovative new ways for customers to experience the shows they love – in a natively interactive format on any smartphone.”

Sky is the production company behind TV shows like “Britannia” and “Babylon Berlin.”

Skybound Interactive president Dan Murray commented on the purpose behind Skybound Stories.

“A constant goal at Skybound is to deliver new and existing fans with the best content possible,” Murray stated. “Our deal with Sky allows us to dive deeper into already cherished worlds in a creative way, inviting players to become a part of the story.”