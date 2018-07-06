“Skullgirls 2nd Encore” Coming to Switch

Skullgirls 2nd Encore” is getting a Nintendo Switch port, according to a report from SiliconEra.

Developer Lab Zero held a panel at Anime Expo 2018 on Thursday afternoon, and showed a fight between Parasoul Renoir and Peacock taking place on the Switch on a screen, according to SiliconEra.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore” is currently available on PlayStation 4 and Vita, with the original “Skullgirls” and/or “Skullgirls Encore” available on Xbox Live, the App Store, the Google Play store, and PC.

So at this point, a Switch is almost the only console you can’t play “Skullgirls” on. That will be fixed at some point— but at this time, we don’t have a release date for the Switch version.

The 2D fighting game had a successful Indiegogo campaign to continue the title’s growth after publisher Autumn Games become entangled in legal issues, which resulted in the layoff of some of Lab Zero’s development team. The campaign was successful, earning almost $830,000— a great deal more than the $150,000 goal.

The developer is not just resting on the success of “Skullgirls” and subsequent ports, though. Lab Zero also has a new title in the works, called “Indivisible.” Much like “Skullgirls,” “Indivisible” was crowdfunded on Indiegogo, and ended its campaign with $2.2 million in backing.

“Indivisible” is an action RPG which will follow Ajna, a girl with unexplained powers as she takes on enemies who are attacking her town. At this time, the release is anticipated for 2019.

