You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ubisoft Debuts a Moody New ‘Skull & Bones’ Trailer, Gameplay at E3 2018

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ubisoft showed off more of its upcoming pirate game “Skull & Bones” at its E3 2018 press conference.

The essence of “Skull & Bones” is a shared world where every player matters, said Ubisoft Singapore creative director Justin Farren. It’s reactive and evolving. Fortunes can reveal changes in factions, weather, and trade routes. Favorable winds mean more targets to plunder, for example, but it also means more competition from other scallywags.

“You’re gonna steal every last fucking coin [in this game],” he promised.

“Skull & Bones” looks like Ubisoft took the most fun part of “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag” and ran with it, and I am totally here for that.

Last month, the publisher said in an earnings report it was delaying “Skull & Bones” to “offer players an even more engaging experience.” The game now has a 2019-2020 release window.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

 

More Gaming

  • Star Fox

    'Star Fox' Announced for Inclusion in Ubisoft's 'Starlink'

    Ubisoft showed off more of its upcoming pirate game “Skull & Bones” at its E3 2018 press conference. The essence of “Skull & Bones” is a shared world where every player matters, said Ubisoft Singapore creative director Justin Farren. It’s reactive and evolving. Fortunes can reveal changes in factions, weather, and trade routes. Favorable winds […]

  • E3 Trailer: 'Transference' is Coming Fall

    E3 Trailer: 'Transference' is Coming Fall 2018

    Ubisoft showed off more of its upcoming pirate game “Skull & Bones” at its E3 2018 press conference. The essence of “Skull & Bones” is a shared world where every player matters, said Ubisoft Singapore creative director Justin Farren. It’s reactive and evolving. Fortunes can reveal changes in factions, weather, and trade routes. Favorable winds […]

  • Ubisoft Debuts a Moody New 'Skull

    Ubisoft Debuts a Moody New 'Skull & Bones' Trailer, Gameplay at E3 2018

    Ubisoft showed off more of its upcoming pirate game “Skull & Bones” at its E3 2018 press conference. The essence of “Skull & Bones” is a shared world where every player matters, said Ubisoft Singapore creative director Justin Farren. It’s reactive and evolving. Fortunes can reveal changes in factions, weather, and trade routes. Favorable winds […]

  • 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' Donkey

    'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' Donkey Kong DLC Hits This Month

    Ubisoft showed off more of its upcoming pirate game “Skull & Bones” at its E3 2018 press conference. The essence of “Skull & Bones” is a shared world where every player matters, said Ubisoft Singapore creative director Justin Farren. It’s reactive and evolving. Fortunes can reveal changes in factions, weather, and trade routes. Favorable winds […]

  • The Division 2

    E3 Trailer: 'The Division 2'

    Ubisoft showed off more of its upcoming pirate game “Skull & Bones” at its E3 2018 press conference. The essence of “Skull & Bones” is a shared world where every player matters, said Ubisoft Singapore creative director Justin Farren. It’s reactive and evolving. Fortunes can reveal changes in factions, weather, and trade routes. Favorable winds […]

  • 'Beyond Good and Evil 2' Trailer

    'Beyond Good and Evil 2' Trailer Breakdown

    Ubisoft showed off more of its upcoming pirate game “Skull & Bones” at its E3 2018 press conference. The essence of “Skull & Bones” is a shared world where every player matters, said Ubisoft Singapore creative director Justin Farren. It’s reactive and evolving. Fortunes can reveal changes in factions, weather, and trade routes. Favorable winds […]

  • Trials Rising

    E3: Ubisoft Drops 'Trials Rising' Trailer

    Ubisoft showed off more of its upcoming pirate game “Skull & Bones” at its E3 2018 press conference. The essence of “Skull & Bones” is a shared world where every player matters, said Ubisoft Singapore creative director Justin Farren. It’s reactive and evolving. Fortunes can reveal changes in factions, weather, and trade routes. Favorable winds […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad