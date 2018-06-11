Ubisoft Debuts a Moody New ‘Skull & Bones’ Trailer, Gameplay at E3 2018

Ubisoft showed off more of its upcoming pirate game “Skull & Bones” at its E3 2018 press conference.

The essence of “Skull & Bones” is a shared world where every player matters, said Ubisoft Singapore creative director Justin Farren. It’s reactive and evolving. Fortunes can reveal changes in factions, weather, and trade routes. Favorable winds mean more targets to plunder, for example, but it also means more competition from other scallywags.

“You’re gonna steal every last fucking coin [in this game],” he promised.

“Skull & Bones” looks like Ubisoft took the most fun part of “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag” and ran with it, and I am totally here for that.

Last month, the publisher said in an earnings report it was delaying “Skull & Bones” to “offer players an even more engaging experience.” The game now has a 2019-2020 release window.

