Skrillex, Hikaru Utada Create ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Opening Theme Song

CREDIT: Square Enix

Grammy Award-winning EDM artist Skrillex and internationally renowned singer/songwriter Hikaru Utada are creating the opening theme song to “Kingdom Hearts III,” publisher Square Enix announced on Thursday.

Skrillex is apparently a long-time fan of the role-playing game series, which mashes up Square Enix and Disney characters and locales. Originally, he planned to remix Utada’s “Kingdom Hearts III” track “Don’t Think Twice,” but the two musicians decided to develop it into a new and original song instead.

That track, “Face My Fears,” will launch alongside “Don’t Think Twice” on Jan. 18. It was also produced in collaboration with acclaimed record producer Poo Bear, who previously worked on Justin Bieber’s multi-platinum single “What Do You Mean?”

The “Kingdom Hearts” series debuted in 2002 and has remained a favorite among RPG fans ever since. It’s shipped over 25 million units worldwide.

“Kingdom Hearts III” comes out Jan. 25 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and features iconic characters from Disney movies like “Frozen,” “Toy Story,” “Big Hero 6,” and more. Set after the events of “Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance,” it tells the story of returning protagonist Sora and his search for the seven Guardians of Light and the “Key to Return Hearts.”

Square Enix unveiled the game’s voice cast on Wednesday and it features some notable actors who originally voiced the characters in their respective movies. Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad will reprise their roles as Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from “Frozen.” Zachary Levi will voice “Tangled’s” Flynn Rider. Haley Joel Osment returns as Sora, but actors for other notable “Kingdom Hearts” characters like Roxas, Kairi, and Aqua will likely be revealed at a later date.

