Skillz Gets Patent for Mobile Play-of-the-Game Feature

Mobile esports platform Skillz was issued two new patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark office, it announced on Thursday. One involves technology used to generate gameplay clips and highlights, making Skillz the first to offer such a feature for mobile games.

The new patent involves the management of video data in streams. Skillz’s technology reportedly improves the process of storing and reading video metadata, which allows the platform to create clips and highlights similar to “Overwatch’s” Play of the Game system. Skillz is also currently working on the world’s first esports ticker, and said both features will provide a complete viewing experience for fans around the globe.

“In the age of information, nothing catches a viewer’s attention like on-demand highlights and stunning data,” said Skillz CEO and founder Andrew Paradise. “Our latest technology provides highlights automatically for mobile eSports, delivering a modern viewing experience like those rendered manually by offline sports networks.”

The second patent, meanwhile, enables team-based competitions for future titles. It’s an essential feature, Skillz said, one that will help the company grow its footprint in the rapidly evolving mobile industry.

Skillz now has exclusive rights to a total of 13 esports-related patents, it said, including a cross-platform tournament management system, an algorithm for determining fair competition, and an events platform where anyone can organize and broadcast tournaments via proprietary video capture and live-streaming technology.

Founded in 2012, Skillz has over 18 million users and was named the No. 1 fastest-growing private company in America by Inc. Magazine. It’s also the first esports company on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 and the only esports company on the San Francisco Business Times Fast 100.