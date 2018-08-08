Simon and Richter Belmont Join “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”

“Castlevania” mainstays Simon and Richter Belmont will be making their way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as revealed during today’s “Smash”-focused Nintendo Direct.

Simon Belmont brings a mixture of his signature moves to the game, such as the iconic whip and holy cross item he uses in the “Castlevania” series. His Grand Cross Final Smash is, as to be expected, pretty brutal, as he throws unfortunate opponents into large coffins, then launches them into the air.

Richter Belmont is an echo fighter based on Simon with the same strengths, albeit with a new look, animations, and voiceovers. He’ll be able to utilize the same arsenal of moves and abilities, with a new coat of paint to differentiate him from Simon.

The new “Castlevania”-themed Dracula’s Castle stage will also have plenty of surprises for players. When an attack hits a candlestick, an item will pop up. There are several monsters from the “Castlevania” series roaming the map as well, like familiar enemies including the Werewolf and various other baddies to contend with while squaring off against your opponents.

The iconic soundtrack will be featured as well, comprised of 34 musical tracks including new and old tunes.

Sometimes, Dracula himself will make a rare appearance, though the conditions surrounding when he’ll pop up are currently shrouded in mystery, much like the character himself.

Additionally, Alucard, Son of Dracula, will appear as an Assist Trophy. He’s similar to his form in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and can transform into a bat via a shroud of mist.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is launching on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 7.