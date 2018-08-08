Simon and Richter Belmont Join “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Castlevania” mainstays Simon and Richter Belmont will be making their way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as revealed during today’s “Smash”-focused Nintendo Direct.

Simon Belmont brings a mixture of his signature moves to the game, such as the iconic whip and holy cross item he uses in the “Castlevania” series. His Grand Cross Final Smash is, as to be expected, pretty brutal, as he throws unfortunate opponents into large coffins, then launches them into the air.

Richter Belmont is an echo fighter based on Simon with the same strengths, albeit with a new look, animations, and voiceovers. He’ll be able to utilize the same arsenal of moves and abilities, with a new coat of paint to differentiate him from Simon.

The new “Castlevania”-themed Dracula’s Castle stage will also have plenty of surprises for players. When an attack hits a candlestick, an item will pop up. There are several monsters from the “Castlevania” series roaming the map as well, like familiar enemies including the Werewolf and various other baddies to contend with while squaring off against your opponents.

The iconic soundtrack will be featured as well, comprised of 34 musical tracks including new and old tunes.

Sometimes, Dracula himself will make a rare appearance, though the conditions surrounding when he’ll pop up are currently shrouded in mystery, much like the character himself.

Additionally, Alucard, Son of Dracula, will appear as an Assist Trophy. He’s similar to his form in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and can transform into a bat via a shroud of mist.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is launching on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 7.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • Red Dead Redemption 2

    Rockstar Announces New 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Trailer

    “Castlevania” mainstays Simon and Richter Belmont will be making their way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as revealed during today’s “Smash”-focused Nintendo Direct. Simon Belmont brings a mixture of his signature moves to the game, such as the iconic whip and holy cross item he uses in the “Castlevania” series. His Grand Cross Final Smash […]

  • Simon and Richter Belmont Join "Super

    Simon and Richter Belmont Join "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"

    “Castlevania” mainstays Simon and Richter Belmont will be making their way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as revealed during today’s “Smash”-focused Nintendo Direct. Simon Belmont brings a mixture of his signature moves to the game, such as the iconic whip and holy cross item he uses in the “Castlevania” series. His Grand Cross Final Smash […]

  • Watch Nintendo's ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

    Watch Nintendo's ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Direct Here

    “Castlevania” mainstays Simon and Richter Belmont will be making their way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as revealed during today’s “Smash”-focused Nintendo Direct. Simon Belmont brings a mixture of his signature moves to the game, such as the iconic whip and holy cross item he uses in the “Castlevania” series. His Grand Cross Final Smash […]

  • Magic Leap One Creator Edition Goes

    Magic Leap One Creator Edition Ships Today for $2,295

    “Castlevania” mainstays Simon and Richter Belmont will be making their way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as revealed during today’s “Smash”-focused Nintendo Direct. Simon Belmont brings a mixture of his signature moves to the game, such as the iconic whip and holy cross item he uses in the “Castlevania” series. His Grand Cross Final Smash […]

  • Magic Leap Founder, Website Hint at

    Magic Leap Founder, Website Hint at Wednesday Launch News for Mixed Reality Headset

    “Castlevania” mainstays Simon and Richter Belmont will be making their way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as revealed during today’s “Smash”-focused Nintendo Direct. Simon Belmont brings a mixture of his signature moves to the game, such as the iconic whip and holy cross item he uses in the “Castlevania” series. His Grand Cross Final Smash […]

  • Founder of 2K Games Christoph Hartmann

    Founder of 2K Games Christoph Hartmann New VP of Amazon Games

    “Castlevania” mainstays Simon and Richter Belmont will be making their way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as revealed during today’s “Smash”-focused Nintendo Direct. Simon Belmont brings a mixture of his signature moves to the game, such as the iconic whip and holy cross item he uses in the “Castlevania” series. His Grand Cross Final Smash […]

  • Kotaku Feature Details History of Sexism

    History of Sexism At Riot Games, Kotaku Reports

    “Castlevania” mainstays Simon and Richter Belmont will be making their way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as revealed during today’s “Smash”-focused Nintendo Direct. Simon Belmont brings a mixture of his signature moves to the game, such as the iconic whip and holy cross item he uses in the “Castlevania” series. His Grand Cross Final Smash […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad