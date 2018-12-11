×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shark-Centric ‘Maneater’ Coming to Epic Games Store in 2019

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tripwire Interactive is bringing its shark-themed action-RPG “Maneater” to the Epic Games Store in 2019.

The game, which lets players take on the role of a killer shark, will debut on the Epic Games store and release on other PC platforms 12 months later.

“Epic are doing something unheard of for digital distribution platforms – they are taking risks by putting money back into the independent development ecosystem via funding some games. This allows developers to take bigger chances and make better games than they would be able to otherwise. That’s a win for everyone,” said Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson.

“Maneater” first debuted during E3 2018, showing off footage of players searching the waters for their next victim. It’s set in the waters of the southern US Gulf Coast, where players fight to survive in rivers, streams, and the ocean. It’s kill or be killed in this strange tale of revenge as one particular shark works to take on the hunter that stole its family away. It’s all about giving humans a reason to fear what lurks in the deep. Players can customize their shark and explore swampland, sunken wrecks, and cruise through the ocean to find their next meal. Little by little the shark will evolve to become even more ferocious.

Currently, there’s no set date for when “Maneater” will join the Epic Games Store, but players can look for it there in 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Gaming

  • Tripwire Interactive's 'Maneater' Coming to Epic

    Shark-Centric 'Maneater' Coming to Epic Games Store in 2019

    Tripwire Interactive is bringing its shark-themed action-RPG “Maneater” to the Epic Games Store in 2019. The game, which lets players take on the role of a killer shark, will debut on the Epic Games store and release on other PC platforms 12 months later. “Epic are doing something unheard of for digital distribution platforms – [...]

  • Big 'Fallout 76' Update Adds Push-To-Talk,

    Big 'Fallout 76' Update Adds Push-To-Talk, C.A.M.P. Improvements on PC

    Bethesda Game Studios released a big patch for its beleaguered online role-playing game “Fallout 76” on Tuesday. The PC update (it arrives on consoles Thursday) is around 3GB, according to the patch notes posted on Reddit, and it includes promised improvements to voice chat, the C.A.M.P. system, and more. Many “Fallout 76” players said they [...]

  • Why 'Far Cry: New Dawn' is

    Why 'Far Cry: New Dawn' is a Vibrant Franchise First

    In its nearly 15 years, the “Far Cry” franchise has almost never made a direct sequel. Instead, the games’ creators have focused on recapturing the freedom, mayhem, and scale that make up the game’s underpinnings. But that doesn’t mean the idea of leaning more into the narrative side of the franchise and creating a direct [...]

  • Senior 'Call of Duty' Developer Glen

    Senior 'Call of Duty' Developer Glen Schofield Is Leaving Activision

    Senior “Call of Duty” developer Glen Schofield is leaving Activision, he announced on Twitter Monday. Although Schofield said he’s had a “great run” at Activision working on “Call of Duty,” he feels it’s time to try something new. He’ll leave the publisher at the end of the month and take some time to relax before [...]

  • 'Overwatch' Winter Wonderland is Live

    'Overwatch' Winter Wonderland is Live, Brings Back Yeti Hunt

    “Overwatch’s” Winter Wonderland 2018 seasonal event is now live, Blizzard Entertainment announced on Twitter on Tuesday. This year’s Winter Wonderland will include a mass of new skins, cosmetics, and sprays as well as the return of the Yeti Hunt and Snowball arcade modes. The event will run from Dec. 11 to Jan 2. The winter-themed [...]

  • Helena Bonham Carter, Kiefer Sutherland in

    Helena Bonham Carter, Kiefer Sutherland in New 'Call of Duty' Zombies DLC

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s” latest zombie addition delivers players to a 1912 manor where they take on the roles of characters voiced by Helena Bonham Carter, Kiefer Sutherland, Charles Dance, and Brian Blessed. “Dead of the Night” is set at Rhodes Manor, a palatial estate in the English countryside, in the year 1912. Dozens of [...]

  • Arena War Bringing 'Ruthless' Vehicular Combat

    Arena War Bringing 'Ruthless' Vehicular Combat to 'GTA Online'

    A new update to “Grand Theft Auto Online” released Tuesday. Arena War adds seven new game modes and many new vehicles, according to a press release. Despite “Grand Theft Auto V” releasing in 2013, the online multiplayer for the game remains as popular and relevant as ever, as Rockstar continues to support the online component [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad