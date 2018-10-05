You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Square Enix Details First 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' DLC The Forge

CREDIT: Square Enix

Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s” first downloadable content launches worldwide on Nov. 13 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, publisher Square Enix announced on Friday.

“Lara Croft has mastered an unforgiving jungle, explored vast landscapes filled with tombs, and battled Trinity for the fate of Humanity, all set against the backdrop of the Maya apocalypse,” Square said in a press release. “Yet even more adventures await in the hidden City of Paititi. New mysteries and challenges will arise, friendships and rivalries will deepen, and above all, new tombs will be discovered in a series of DLCs that expand the world of ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider.'”

The Forge is the first of seven new DLCs for developer Crystal Dynamics’ action-adventure title, which launched on Sept. 14. It focuses on Lara’s journey to uncover the secrets of a god called Kuwag Yaku. Along the way, she will also find details about a friend’s ancient legacy and “overcome a danger long thought to be lost in flame,” Square said. The DLC includes a brand-new challenge tomb in a lava-flooded area that’s playable in both solo and co-op. Players who complete it will unlock the Grenadier skill, the Brocken outfit, and the Umbrage 3-80 weapon.

Square is promising an “abundance of new content” in the remaining monthly DLC adventures, including new challenge tombs, co-op experiences, gear, game modes, and narrative side missions. All of the content is available in the game’s season pass for $30. The Forge can also be bought as a standalone DLC for $5.

