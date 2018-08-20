‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Gets Mar. 22 Launch Date

From Software’s “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Mar. 22, 2019, publisher Activision announced during Gamescom on Monday.

From Software officially unveiled “Sekiro” during E3 in June. It’s a third-person action-adventure game with some role-playing game elements. It trades in the dark fantasy aesthetic of From Software’s “Soulsborne” titles for a Japanese setting. It’s also more story-centric than the developer’s previous works. It tells the tale of a warrior trying to rescue his master and get revenge on an arch nemesis. The warrior has only one arm and apparently uses prosthetic tools to unlock new actions, giving players more options for defeating enemies during combat.

“Thanks to making the main character part of the story, the beginning of the game is probably easier to understand than our previous games,” Miyazaki said in a recent interview on the PlayStation Blog. “There are lots of cool new things that I’m looking forward to fans enjoying. Particularly the new story format, or at least the fact that the main character is a big deal in the story. The new ways to explore the world, and the new way that you’re going to become more and more powerful.”

“Sekiro” is playable for the first time ever during Gamescom this week. Show attendees can check out some of its core combat, the resurrection mechanic, the Shinobi Prosthetic, and more.

“We can’t wait for fans to finally get their hands on ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,’” said Steve Young, chief revenue officer at Activision. “Fans will get a taste of the multiple tools available for the prosthetic shinobi arm this week at Gamescom, and will be able to fully dive into the brutal, dark world of 1500s Sengoku Japan when the game launches on Mar. 22, 2019.”

Additionally, Activision said digital pre-orders are available starting today in select markets. The Collector’s Edition is now available for pre-order as well and it includes the full game, a 7″ Shinobi statue, a steelbook, a collectible artbook, a map, the digital soundtrack, and replica game coins.