‘Sega Genesis Classics’ Brings Over 50 Retro Titles To Switch This Winter

A selection of over 50 classic Genesis games are coming to Nintendo Switch this winter in “Sega Genesis Classics.”

The collection draws from fan-favorite franchises like “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Phantasy Star while including deeper cuts like “Ristar,” “Decap Attack,” and “Kid Chameleon.”

Originally released across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, this is the first time the collection has been available on Nintendo Switch. Players will be able to enjoy several of these games with local co-op modes, including a selection of “modern upgrades” to each title like achievements, online multiplayer, rewind and save options, and mirror mode.

Previously, the games were also only available in “volumes” that could be purchased separately. The first four received physical and digital editions, with the fifth volume receiving only a digital version. So far, it looks like the Switch version may be the “definitive” version to collect all of these classic titles in one location, and with the Switch’s focus on portability, it makes sense to nab them on this particular console.

The full release will include these titles:

  • “Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle”
  • “Alien Soldier”
  • “Alien Storm”
  • “Altered Beast”
  • “Beyond Oasis”
  • “Bio-Hazard Battle”
  • “Bonanza Bros.”
  • “Columns”
  • “Columns III: Revenge of Columns”
  • “Comix Zone”
  • “Crack Down”
  • “Decap Attack”
  • “Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine”
  • “Dynamite Headdy”
  • “ESWAT: City Under Siege”
  • “Fatal Labyrinth”
  • “Flicky”
  • “Gain Ground”
  • “Galaxy Force II”
  • “Golden Axe”
  • “Golden Axe II”
  • “Golden Axe III”
  • “Gunstar Heroes”
  • “Kid Chameleon”
  • “Landstalker”
  • “Light Crusader”
  • “Phantasy Star II”
  • “Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom”
  • “Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium”
  • “Ristar”
  • “Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi”
  • “Shining in the Darkness”
  • “Shining Force”
  • “Shining Force II”
  • “Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master”
  • “Sonic the Hedgehog”
  • “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
  • “Sonic 3D Blast”
  • “Sonic Spinball”
  • “Space Harrier II”
  • “Streets of Rage”
  • “Streets of Rage 2”
  • “Streets of Rage 3”
  • “Super Thunder Blade”
  • “Sword of Vermilion”
  • “The Revenge of Shinobi”
  • “ToeJam & Earl”
  • “ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron”
  • “Vectorman”
  • “VectorMan 2”
  • “Virtua Fighter 2”

