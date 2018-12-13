×
Sega Classics Bundle Hits Fire TV, No Console, No Controller Required

Sega and Amazon today announced a collaborative effort that delivers 25 of the most popular Sega Genesis games in a single bundle to the Fire TV.

The $15 Sega Classics bundle, runs directly on the Amazon TV and can be played with the Fire TV remote or a supported Bluetooth controller. We spent a bit of time with the game and found it a fun way to quickly hop into a retro session of gaming, though the Bluetooth controller we tested did add a bit of annoying delay to the gaming sessions.

“Sega Classics” is the most extensive Sega collection currently available on any streaming media player, according to the companies and 15 of the 25 titles support multiplayer. The game bundle is available on Fire TV devices in the U.S. UK, Germany, Brazil, Australia, France, Italy, and Spain.

The full list of games is below:

  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Sonic CD
  • The Revenge of Shinobi
  • Ristar
  • Golden Axe
  • Beyond Oasis
  • Decap Attack
  • ESWAT: City Under Siege
  • Street of Rage
  • Street of Rage II
  • Street of Rage III
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Dynamite Headdy
  • Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
  • Columns
  • Bio-Hazard Battle
  • Comix Zone
  • Alien Storm
  • Bonanza Bros
  • Golden Axe II
  • Golden Axe III
  • Gain Ground
  • Altered Beast
  • Sonic Spinball

