Sean Bean Stars in ‘Hitman 2’ Live-Action Trailer (Watch)

With the release of “Hitman 2” looming, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer IO Interactive Friday released the game’s live-action trailer, starring Sean Bean (“Lord of the Rings,” “Game of Thrones”).

In the trailer, Bean plays the role of Mark “The Undying” Faba, an in-game character who will be featured in the upcoming Elusive Target mission on November 20, just one week after the game’s Nov. 13 launch. As Faba, a former MI5 agent turned freelance assassin, Bean discusses the importance of creativity and improvisation to a true assassin, while showcasing a variety of unassuming items that can be utilized as deadly weapons in “Hitman 2.”

Make sure you watch till the end to catch a glimpse of Agent 47.

Elusive Target missions in the upcoming game will be unique, high-stakes contracts that are free for all players, allowing one chance to assassinate the target and if not successfully completed, the contract cannot be retried.