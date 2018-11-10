New ‘Sea of Thieves’ Expansion The Arena Introduces Rival Crew Battles

“Sea of Thieves” is adding its fifth free content expansion since its debut: The Arena.

The Arena is a competitive game mode where players can test their skills against rival pirate crews in special fast-paced matches. Pirates will need to team up to take out their enemies as they band together to see who’s truly worthy of being Pirate Legends. Additionally, The Arena will introduce a new tavern area as well as a new Trading Company know as the Sea Dogs, which will come packing new goals, rewards, and opportunities for players who become Pirate Legends themselves.

One recent “Sea of Thieves” expansion is Forsaken Shores, which introduced a variety of dangerous obstacles, rowboats, and a new quest called Cargo Runners as well as a swath of other interesting content for players to discover. Previously, players were also able to explore the Festival of the Damned content in October, which introduced a series of spooky Halloween updates. There’s a wealth of additional DLC still on the way for pirate fans as well beyond The Arena, which will likely be detailed in the coming months as well.

The game is available now as an Xbox Play Anywhere title on Xbox One and Windows 10, and is free to anyone who’s subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.