You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New ‘Sea of Thieves’ Expansion The Arena Introduces Rival Crew Battles

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kraken in Sea of Thieves
CREDIT: Microsoft

Sea of Thieves” is adding its fifth free content expansion since its debut: The Arena.

The Arena is a competitive game mode where players can test their skills against rival pirate crews in special fast-paced matches. Pirates will need to team up to take out their enemies as they band together to see who’s truly worthy of being Pirate Legends. Additionally, The Arena will introduce a new tavern area as well as a new Trading Company know as the Sea Dogs, which will come packing new goals, rewards, and opportunities for players who become Pirate Legends themselves.

One recent “Sea of Thieves” expansion is Forsaken Shores, which introduced a variety of dangerous obstacles, rowboats, and a new quest called Cargo Runners as well as a swath of other interesting content for players to discover. Previously, players were also able to explore the Festival of the Damned content in October, which introduced a series of spooky Halloween updates. There’s a wealth of additional DLC still on the way for pirate fans as well beyond The Arena, which will likely be detailed in the coming months as well.

The game is available now as an Xbox Play Anywhere title on Xbox One and Windows 10, and is free to anyone who’s subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Gaming

  • Kraken in Sea of Thieves

    New 'Sea of Thieves' Expansion The Arena Introduces Rival Crew Battles

    “Sea of Thieves” is adding its fifth free content expansion since its debut: The Arena. The Arena is a competitive game mode where players can test their skills against rival pirate crews in special fast-paced matches. Pirates will need to team up to take out their enemies as they band together to see who’s truly […]

  • PUBG - Xbox One

    Xbox Game Pass Gets 16 New Titles, Including 'PUBG'

    “Sea of Thieves” is adding its fifth free content expansion since its debut: The Arena. The Arena is a competitive game mode where players can test their skills against rival pirate crews in special fast-paced matches. Pirates will need to team up to take out their enemies as they band together to see who’s truly […]

  • Crackdown 3 Commander Jaxon

    'Crackdown 3' Gets February 2019 Release on Xbox One and PC

    “Sea of Thieves” is adding its fifth free content expansion since its debut: The Arena. The Arena is a competitive game mode where players can test their skills against rival pirate crews in special fast-paced matches. Pirates will need to team up to take out their enemies as they band together to see who’s truly […]

  • Microsoft's X018 Fanfest (Watch)

    Microsoft's X018 Fanfest (Watch)

    “Sea of Thieves” is adding its fifth free content expansion since its debut: The Arena. The Arena is a competitive game mode where players can test their skills against rival pirate crews in special fast-paced matches. Pirates will need to team up to take out their enemies as they band together to see who’s truly […]

  • The Game Awards To Stream Across

    The Game Awards To Stream Across 40 Global Video Networks

    “Sea of Thieves” is adding its fifth free content expansion since its debut: The Arena. The Arena is a competitive game mode where players can test their skills against rival pirate crews in special fast-paced matches. Pirates will need to team up to take out their enemies as they band together to see who’s truly […]

  • Esports Arena Opens Venues Inside Walmart

    Esports Arena Opens Venues Inside Walmart Stores

    “Sea of Thieves” is adding its fifth free content expansion since its debut: The Arena. The Arena is a competitive game mode where players can test their skills against rival pirate crews in special fast-paced matches. Pirates will need to team up to take out their enemies as they band together to see who’s truly […]

  • Call of Duty Endowment and Josh

    Call of Duty Endowment and Josh Duhamel Partner for Veterans' Benefit

    “Sea of Thieves” is adding its fifth free content expansion since its debut: The Arena. The Arena is a competitive game mode where players can test their skills against rival pirate crews in special fast-paced matches. Pirates will need to team up to take out their enemies as they band together to see who’s truly […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad