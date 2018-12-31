More Story, Lore Coming to ‘Sea of Thieves’ With New Quest System

Rare is working on a new quest system, along with more story and lore, for its pirate-themed online game “Sea of Thieves,” creative director Joe Neate told Game Reactor in a recent interview.

“Sea of Thieves” didn’t have much narrative when it first launched in March, and its quests were largely of the “fetch” or “kill” variety. While the game’s open world appealed to certain players, Neate admitted it underserved those looking for a more guided experience.

Rare has released a number of free updates since launch, adding some lore and story-driven questlines, and Neate said the team is creating even more for 2019. It’s also working on an improved quest system for all of that new narrative. The team originally planned to make it the game’s fourth update, Neate said, but it’s been pushed back “because we wanted to add and grow.”

“We saw the potential in it and we wanted to really, fully do it justice,” he said. “So yeah, there’s a team working on that, has been for quite a while, will be for a little while more, but I think when we bring that into the game it’s gonna appeal to those people that want that crafted lore, want that adventure, want that story, and also maybe appealing to single players as well.”

Meanwhile, Rare is currently working on “Sea of Thieves'” fifth free expansion, a competitive game mode called The Arena. The update will also introduce a tavern area and a new trading company.