‘Sea of Thieves’ Forsaken Shores DLC Delayed

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

The debut of “Sea of Thieves” expansion Forsaken Shores has been pushed back from Sep. 19 to Sep. 27.

An update went live on the official “Sea of Thieves” blog on Monday from executive producer Joe Neate confirming the date change, as the release was pushed back in lieu of additional bug testing. Following a weekend of testing, the crew covered an “unstable build” that unearthed problems that the team didn’t feel comfortable releasing the newest expansion with. It involved a “memory issue” that the “Sea of Thieves” team is currently working to resolve.

“Our goal this week is to resolve the memory issue and get enough Pioneer coverage so that we are confident we have resolved the issue, prior to releasing to all of our players,” said Neate. “As such, we are moving the release of Forsaken Shores to Thursday 27th September. This will give us time to implement fixes, test, and get builds out to Pioneers to gain confidence.”

Forsaken Shores, upon release, will add geysers, falling rocks, and other dangerous obstacles for players to contend with, as well as rowboats that will necessitate creativity. Pirates can fill them with explosives or traps and sent their enemies to an early watery death with well-timed boats, or use them as extra storage for loot and other goodies. Meanwhile, merchants can tackle a new quest called Cargo Runners.

The Xbox One and Windows 10 exclusive title is available now, though players will have to wait a bit longer before testing out the new expansion after the bugs have been ironed out.

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More Gaming

  • 'Sea of Thieves' Forsaken Shores DLC

    'Sea of Thieves' Forsaken Shores DLC Delayed

    The debut of “Sea of Thieves” expansion Forsaken Shores has been pushed back from Sep. 19 to Sep. 27. An update went live on the official “Sea of Thieves” blog on Monday from executive producer Joe Neate confirming the date change, as the release was pushed back in lieu of additional bug testing. Following a […]

  • Red Bull To Hold Inaugural Rubik's

    Inaugural Rubik's Cube World Championship Awards Snazzy Ring

    The debut of “Sea of Thieves” expansion Forsaken Shores has been pushed back from Sep. 19 to Sep. 27. An update went live on the official “Sea of Thieves” blog on Monday from executive producer Joe Neate confirming the date change, as the release was pushed back in lieu of additional bug testing. Following a […]

  • New 'Assassin's Creed' Board Game Features

    New 'Assassin's Creed' Board Game Features New Story With Familiar Character Cameos

    The debut of “Sea of Thieves” expansion Forsaken Shores has been pushed back from Sep. 19 to Sep. 27. An update went live on the official “Sea of Thieves” blog on Monday from executive producer Joe Neate confirming the date change, as the release was pushed back in lieu of additional bug testing. Following a […]

  • 'Tetris Effect' Brings Its Mesmerizing Puzzles

    'Tetris Effect' Brings Its Mesmerizing Puzzles to PS4 This November

    The debut of “Sea of Thieves” expansion Forsaken Shores has been pushed back from Sep. 19 to Sep. 27. An update went live on the official “Sea of Thieves” blog on Monday from executive producer Joe Neate confirming the date change, as the release was pushed back in lieu of additional bug testing. Following a […]

  • 'Papers, Please' Filmmakers Working On A

    'Papers, Please' Filmmakers Working on a 'Beholder' Adaptation

    The debut of “Sea of Thieves” expansion Forsaken Shores has been pushed back from Sep. 19 to Sep. 27. An update went live on the official “Sea of Thieves” blog on Monday from executive producer Joe Neate confirming the date change, as the release was pushed back in lieu of additional bug testing. Following a […]

  • Brian Fargo Wants To Buy Back

    Brian Fargo Wants to Buy Back Interplay if 'The Bard's Tale IV' Is a Hit

    The debut of “Sea of Thieves” expansion Forsaken Shores has been pushed back from Sep. 19 to Sep. 27. An update went live on the official “Sea of Thieves” blog on Monday from executive producer Joe Neate confirming the date change, as the release was pushed back in lieu of additional bug testing. Following a […]

  • Rockstar Shows Off Frontier Towns of

    Rockstar Shows Off Frontier Towns of 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

    The debut of “Sea of Thieves” expansion Forsaken Shores has been pushed back from Sep. 19 to Sep. 27. An update went live on the official “Sea of Thieves” blog on Monday from executive producer Joe Neate confirming the date change, as the release was pushed back in lieu of additional bug testing. Following a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad