‘Sea of Thieves’ Forsaken Shores DLC Delayed

The debut of “Sea of Thieves” expansion Forsaken Shores has been pushed back from Sep. 19 to Sep. 27.

An update went live on the official “Sea of Thieves” blog on Monday from executive producer Joe Neate confirming the date change, as the release was pushed back in lieu of additional bug testing. Following a weekend of testing, the crew covered an “unstable build” that unearthed problems that the team didn’t feel comfortable releasing the newest expansion with. It involved a “memory issue” that the “Sea of Thieves” team is currently working to resolve.

“Our goal this week is to resolve the memory issue and get enough Pioneer coverage so that we are confident we have resolved the issue, prior to releasing to all of our players,” said Neate. “As such, we are moving the release of Forsaken Shores to Thursday 27th September. This will give us time to implement fixes, test, and get builds out to Pioneers to gain confidence.”

Forsaken Shores, upon release, will add geysers, falling rocks, and other dangerous obstacles for players to contend with, as well as rowboats that will necessitate creativity. Pirates can fill them with explosives or traps and sent their enemies to an early watery death with well-timed boats, or use them as extra storage for loot and other goodies. Meanwhile, merchants can tackle a new quest called Cargo Runners.

The Xbox One and Windows 10 exclusive title is available now, though players will have to wait a bit longer before testing out the new expansion after the bugs have been ironed out.