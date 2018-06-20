Mojang’s Card Game ‘Scrolls’ Gets New Name, Is Now Free-To-Play

Ill-fated online multiplayer card game “Scrolls” is now called “Caller’s Bane” and it’s now free-to-play, developer Mojang announced on Wednesday.

“We’re releasing the game for free, for anyone to enjoy. The team’s been working towards this behind the scenes for a long time now,” Mojang’s Måns Olson wrote. “Ah, but hold on. We’ve got a new name — ‘Caller’s Bane.’ I’m sure there’s a good reason for it. Perhaps we just didn’t like the sound of ‘Scrolls.’ Either way, it’s still the same game you’ve known and loved.”

Bethesda sued Mojang in 2011 over the name and its similarity to the publisher’s popular role-playing game franchise “The Elder Scrolls.” Bethesda accused the studio of copyright infringement, saying consumers would confuse the two titles. The companies settled the suit in March 2012. Mojang was allowed to keep the “Scrolls” name as long as it didn’t try to compete against “The Elder Scrolls.” Bethesda has since created its own digital collectible card game called “The Elder Scrolls: Legends.”

Three years later, Mojang announced it was no long working on “Scrolls” content. It shut down the game’s servers in February 2018.

The newly-christened “Caller’s Bane” is a fantasy-themed game where the player uses cards, or “scrolls,” to destroy three of their opponent’s five idols, static objects on either end of the board. There are four card types: creatures, structures, spells, and enchantments. It was Mojang’s second project after the smash survival game “Minecraft.”

Anyone who wants to check out “Caller’s Bane” can download it for free here.