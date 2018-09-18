‘Scribblenauts Mega Pack’ Out Now for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

The Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One are getting a double dose of creativity with the new “Scribblenauts Mega Pack,” publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

The mega pack contains full versions of two classic “Scribblenauts” titles — “Scribblenauts Unlimited” and “Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure.” Plus, there’s brand new content for both titles.

For the uninitiated, the “Scribblenauts” franchise is a series of puzzle action games where the player uses words to create objects and solve challenges. Its robust dictionary allows for some wild combinations. Think of it as the video game version of Mad Libs.

“Scribblenauts Unlimited” first launched in 2012 and features a big side-scrolling open world with hand-drawn scenery. Players must help the game’s hero, Maxwell, lift a curse on his sister by summoning various objects and collecting Starites. WBIE and developer 5th Cell have updated the game since its release. It now has two new bonus levels, support for online sharing of user-created objects, an improved two-player mode, and the easy-to-use “sunflower” style text entry system.

“Scribblenauts Unmasked,” meanwhile,” came out in 2013 and combines the series’ creativity with comic book heroes and villains. It’s also been updated with hundreds of new DC characters, objects, and costumes, such as Sun Boy, Wonder Dog, and El Dorado. Plus, there are two new locations from the DC universe, Titans Tower, which is under attack by the demon Trigon, and Belle Reve, the base of operations for Task Force X.

“Scribblenauts Mega Pack” is available now on all three platforms for $40.

  'Scribblenauts Mega Pack' Out Now for

    'Scribblenauts Mega Pack' Out Now for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

  'Sega Genesis Classics' Brings Over 50

    'Sega Genesis Classics' Brings Over 50 Retro Titles To Switch This Winter

  Samsung Galaxy Squad Contest Winner Can

    Samsung Galaxy Squad Contest Winner Can Play 'Fortnite' With Ninja

  Nintendo Switch Online Won't Be Launching

    Nintendo Switch Online Won't Be Launching Until Late Tuesday

  Illumix Raises $8.6 Million Seed Round

    Augmented Reality Startup Illumix Raises $8.6 Million From Lightspeed, Maveron, Michael Bay

  Nintendo Switch 'Fortnite' Bundle Coming on

    Nintendo Switch 'Fortnite' Bundle Coming in October

  Twitch and Ad Council Partner to

    Twitch, Ad Council, Square Enix Partner to Bring Suicide Awareness Livestreams

