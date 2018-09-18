Samsung Galaxy Squad Contest Winner Can Play ‘Fortnite’ With Ninja

Samsung is kicking off a new contest for “Fortnite” fans and giving away playtime with the game’s top streamer and lots of extra gaming peripherals to the winner. There is a slight catch, of course, as the Samsung Galaxy Squad Contest is only open to fans who have the exclusive Galaxy “Fortnite” skin— and the only players who have that skin should be, in theory, those who own a Galaxy Note9 or Galaxy Tab S4.

If you have the Galaxy skin though, you’re eligible to enter the contest from now until entries close on Sunday, Sept. 30.

So what’s at stake?

First off, the grand prize winner will get to play “Fortnite” with Tyler “Ninja” Blevins live on Twitch for two hours— have your Galaxy skin ready, though, because that’s the squad look according to the contest rules. Samsung is also giving the lucky winner a “cross-platform gamer pack” worth over $5,000 USD. This includes a 65-inch TV, a 49” gaming monitor, and the new AKG N700NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Ninja is the most popular streamer on Twitch currently, with over 11 million followers on the platform.

Three first prize winners will also receive the cross-platform pack of electronic goodies, and 100 second place winners will receive the AKG wireless headphones.

To enter, submit a photo or video featuring the “Fortnite” galaxy skin on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags “#NinjaGalaxySquad” and “#contest.”

Winners will be selected in October, which is when the grand prize winner will stream with Ninja, as well.