‘Saints Row: The Third’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

The third installment of the “Saints Row” franchise is making its way to the Nintendo Switch, Deep Silver revealed in a twitter post on Tuesday.

The German developer then cryptically states “more info to be revealed in due course” with the hashtag “gamescom.”

Tuesday is the kickoff day for Gamescom, a five day event held in Cologne, Germany. Gamescom is the largest gaming event Europe has to offer, and the reveals started early this year with various developers and studios hinting at what they will have to display.

If unfamiliar with the “Saints Row” franchise, perhaps a past observation made by Variety can give you an idea. In a feature for “Saints Row 2” the comparison was made that if you think of “Grand Theft Auto” as the drama queen of open-world gaming, “Saints Row” is the class clown. The comparison was made for “Grand Theft Auto IV” and “Saints Row 2,” but it still holds up for newer iterations. The bizarre missions, and truly baffling vehicles — like the Genki Manapult, which allows you to suck in people and shoot them back out through a cannon on top of the truck — prevent the series being labelled as a “GTA” copycat.

“Saints Row: The Third” originally released in 2011 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. There’s no date yet for when the game hits the Switch.