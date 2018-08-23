You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

You Can Rule Westeros in ‘Reigns: Game of Thrones’ Video Game This October

The HBO hit “Game of Thrones” is getting its own version of “Reigns,” the swipe-intensive strategy game from Nerial and Devolver Digital.

Game of Thrones” seems a perfect fit for a “Reigns” title, since the story is all about political intrigue and the unstable power structure in Westeros.

Players can take a seat in the Iron Throne as popular characters, like Jon Snow or Tyrion Lannister, and try their best to not lose their heads (or whatever other terrible deaths await a king or queen who loses favor). Because players see the outcomes via the visions of Melisandre, they can choose different paths never present in the TV show or book series. For example, players can see an alternate version of events in which Sansa Stark marries Jaime Lannister, according to the press release. Perhaps that means Jaime isn’t a part of the Kingsguard in certain scenarios?

The swipe ’em up title will also have mini-games within it, “from jousting to tavern brawls,” according to a press release.

Other characters confirmed for the title include Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen.

2016’s “Reigns” had players make choices as monarchs ruling over a medieval kingdom. Advisors present options to the player that affect how stable the monarchy will be, and players choose their option by swiping left or right, a gameplay mechanic that seems inspired by the dating app Tinder.

The followup 2017 title “Reigns: Her Majesty” has players make decisions as a queen, and added complications that come with being a female monarch to the game.

Reigns: Game of Thrones” is coming to iOS, Android, and PC in October and will cost $3.99.

