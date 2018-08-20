New ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider,’ ‘Metro Exodus,’ ‘Battlefield V’ Trailers Show Off Power of RTX Graphics Cards

During Monday’s Nvidia press conference unveiling the company’s new line of pricey RTX graphics cards, the company brought to the stage developers working on “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” “Metro Exodus,” and “Battlefield V” to show off what ray-tracing can do for video games.

After the presentation, the developers posted new trailers for the three upcoming games, showing just how stunning things like reflection, glare, and ambient occlusion look when using ray-tracing powered by Nvidia’s new technology.

You can watch all three of the videos below.







The new line hits in September with the GeForce RTX 2080 starting at $699 (the Founder’s Edition is $800) and the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti starting at $1,000 (the Founder’s Edition is $1,200,) both for a Sept. 20 release. The GeForce RTX 2070 doesn’t have a release date listed on Nvidia’s website but starts at $500 (the Founder’s Edition is $600.)

According to the website, the new GeForce RTX graphics cards are powered by the Turing GPU architecture. The company said that this delivers six times the performance of previous-generation graphics cards and brings the power of real-time ray tracing and AI to games.