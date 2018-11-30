×
Mobile Strategy Game Studio PlayRaven Oy Joins Rovio’s Flock

CREDIT: PlayRaven Oy

“Angry Birds” developer Rovio Entertainment is acquiring all shares of mobile strategy game maker PlayRaven Oy, it announced on Friday.

Rovio is not disclosing the amount of money it spent on the Finnish company, but said the acquisition will strengthen its expansion into mobile strategy games.

“Strategy games is one of the largest genres in mobile games and we believe that by joining forces with PlayRaven’s talented and skilled personnel we strengthen our know-how and speed up expansion into strategy games,” said Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta.

Founded in 2013, PlayRaven is based in Helsinki and has 25 employees. Its latest project is “EVE: War of Ascension,” a massively multiplayer game set in the “EVE” universe. PlayRaven is developing the title in collaboration with CCP and publisher Kongregate. It soft-launched in the Philippines earlier this year. A worldwide iOS and Android launch is expected later this year.

PlayRaven has developed three other strategy titles: the espionage-themed “Spymaster,” the tactical combat RTS “Winterstate,” and the futuristic RTS “Robocide.”

“We are very excited to become a part of the Rovio flock,” said PlayRaven CEO and co-founder Lasse Seppänen. “In the past few years our team has focused heavily on the mobile strategy games and we really look forward to continuing our work with the support of Rovio’s expertise and resources.”

Earlier this month, Rovio announced former Gameloft executive Alexandre Pelletier-Normand is joining its leadership team as the new executive vice president of its games business unit. He will officially start in that role on Jan. 2 and report directly to Levoranta.

