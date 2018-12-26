×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Your Roomba Can Now Create ‘Doom’ Levels Thanks to New Tool ‘Doomba’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: id Software

Veteran game developer Rich Whitehouse found a way to turn Roomba tracking data into randomized “Doom” maps, he revealed in a blog post on Monday.

Called “Doomba,” the script utilizes a Roomba’s mapping functionality and Noesis — a tool Whitehouse created for previewing and converting between hundreds of model, image, and animation formats — to convert image data into a demonic level full of Hell’s minions.

Whitehouse is a coder who’s worked on games like “Jedi Knight 2” and “Prey.” He said he came up with the idea for Doomba in November and would’ve liked to get it done in time for “Doom’s” 25th anniversary on Dec. 10, but he was stuck waiting for a Roomba 980 on eBay.

“I discovered that the newer Roombas are making use of a pretty respectable SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) implementation, which led to wondering about what kind of data I could get out of it and what I could do with that data,” he wrote. “I soon realized that there was a clear opportunity to serve the Dark Lord by conceiving a plethora of unholy algorithms in service to one of the finest works ever created in his name. Simultaneously, I would be able to unleash a truly terrible pun to plague humankind. Now, the fruit of my labor is born. I bring forth Doomba, a half-goat, half-script creature, with native binary backing for the expensive parts, to be offered in place of my firstborn on this fine Christmas Eve.”

Whitehouse said he’s only tested Doomba with a Roomba 980 so far, and he’s not sure it will work with other devices. Anyone wishing to try it out for themselves can find detailed instructions and the free Noesis tool on his website.

“Some will say that [Doomba is] pointless, but I have faith in my heart that the Dark Lord will wipe these people from the face of the earth and trap them in a dimension of eternal hellfire,” he wrote. “Their suffering will be legendary.”

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Gaming

  • Hadestown review

    Cliff Bleszinski Is Co-Producing The Broadway Musical 'Hadestown'

    “Gears of War” creator Cliff Bleszinski has a new gig. He’s co-producing the Broadway musical “Hadestown,” he announced on Twitter Wednesday. “News! I’m officially co-producing this show. That’s my next gig! (Crazy, eh?!)” he said. “It’s on Spotify, give it a go. It’s fantastic!” NEWS! I'm officially co-producing this show. That's my next gig! (Crazy, [...]

  • Your Roomba Can Now Create 'Doom'

    Your Roomba Can Now Create 'Doom' Levels Thanks to New Tool 'Doomba'

    Veteran game developer Rich Whitehouse found a way to turn Roomba tracking data into randomized “Doom” maps, he revealed in a blog post on Monday. Called “Doomba,” the script utilizes a Roomba’s mapping functionality and Noesis — a tool Whitehouse created for previewing and converting between hundreds of model, image, and animation formats — to [...]

  • Ubisoft's 'Steep' Headlines PS Plus Free

    Ubisoft's 'Steep' Headlines PS Plus Free Games Lineup in January

    Extreme sports game “Steep” leads PlayStation Plus’ free games lineup in January, Sony announced on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday. “Steep” features an open world and focuses on player vs. player competition. It first launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2016 to mixed reviews. Many critics praised its impressive snowy environments, but said [...]

  • 'Fallout 76' Cheaters Can Apparently Reverse

    'Fallout 76' Cheaters Can Apparently Reverse Bans With Homework

    Bethesda Game Studios recently banned some players who were cheating or modding in the online role-playing game “Fallout 76.” But, if the guilty parties want back into the developer’s good graces, they can appeal their account closures by writing an essay, according to YouTuber JuiceHead. Although JuiceHead’s video focuses mainly on whether or not players [...]

  • Jack Black Just Launched A Gaming-Focused

    Jack Black Just Launched a Gaming-Focused YouTube Channel

    Actor Jack Black just launched a YouTube channel called Jablinski Games, he revealed in an introductory clip on Friday. The channel will focus on “games, food, and life,” according to the description underneath the intro clip. “It’s gonna be bigger than Ninja. It’s gonna be bigger than PewDiePie,” Black said before attempting (and failing) to [...]

  • Best Video Games of 2018

    The Best Video Games of 2018: Norse Gods, Cowboy Criminals, Mech Pilots

    It’s awards season in the world of video games. As 2018 draws to a close, we take a moment to look back at the games we loved most. Between the increasingly venerable Game Awards (and the not-so-venerable Gamers’ Choice Awards) we’ve already started to get a sense of what critics — Variety’s included — have been thinking about this year. [...]

  • How Some Video Games Got Into

    How Some Video Games Got Into the Holiday Spirit in 2018

    Christmas is over, but the holiday spirit is still alive and well in a variety of video games. Here’s how some of them are celebrating the season. ‘Red Dead Online’ Developer Rockstar Games recently snuck some subtle holiday cheer into its Western-themed multiplayer title “Red Dead Online.” Throughout the Wild West, saloon piano players are [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad