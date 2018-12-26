Your Roomba Can Now Create ‘Doom’ Levels Thanks to New Tool ‘Doomba’

Veteran game developer Rich Whitehouse found a way to turn Roomba tracking data into randomized “Doom” maps, he revealed in a blog post on Monday.

Called “Doomba,” the script utilizes a Roomba’s mapping functionality and Noesis — a tool Whitehouse created for previewing and converting between hundreds of model, image, and animation formats — to convert image data into a demonic level full of Hell’s minions.

Whitehouse is a coder who’s worked on games like “Jedi Knight 2” and “Prey.” He said he came up with the idea for Doomba in November and would’ve liked to get it done in time for “Doom’s” 25th anniversary on Dec. 10, but he was stuck waiting for a Roomba 980 on eBay.

“I discovered that the newer Roombas are making use of a pretty respectable SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) implementation, which led to wondering about what kind of data I could get out of it and what I could do with that data,” he wrote. “I soon realized that there was a clear opportunity to serve the Dark Lord by conceiving a plethora of unholy algorithms in service to one of the finest works ever created in his name. Simultaneously, I would be able to unleash a truly terrible pun to plague humankind. Now, the fruit of my labor is born. I bring forth Doomba, a half-goat, half-script creature, with native binary backing for the expensive parts, to be offered in place of my firstborn on this fine Christmas Eve.”

Whitehouse said he’s only tested Doomba with a Roomba 980 so far, and he’s not sure it will work with other devices. Anyone wishing to try it out for themselves can find detailed instructions and the free Noesis tool on his website.

“Some will say that [Doomba is] pointless, but I have faith in my heart that the Dark Lord will wipe these people from the face of the earth and trap them in a dimension of eternal hellfire,” he wrote. “Their suffering will be legendary.”