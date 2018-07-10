Ronda Rousey Making WWE Game Debut in 2K19 as Bonus Content

Ronda Rousey will appear as a bonus character in the upcoming “WWE 2K19,” according to a press release.

The UFC Hall of Fame inductee and WWE superstar will be available as a bonus playable character for those who pre-order a copy of “WWE 2K19” for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PC before its Oct. 9, 2018 release date. Rey Mysterio will also be included as a bonus character.

Rousey will appear wearing her “Rowdy” ring outfit, which was originally inspired by “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. Rousey gained the blessing from Piper himself to use the nickname “Rowdy” before his death in 2015, according to an interview the late wrestler gave to VICE.

“Anybody can call themselves ‘Rowdy’, but it takes a special, talented, and dedicated individual to live up to the ‘Rowdy’ name,” said Colt Toombs, Piper’s son. “My dad saw it in Ronda, and so do we. She is truly ‘Rowdy to the core,’ and that mindset really comes through in the trailer for ‘WWE 2K19.’ ”

Rousey herself also made a comment on her inclusion in “WWE 2K19” and the continued support from the Piper family to use the “Rowdy” name.

“As a WWE Superstar, having support from the Piper family means everything to me,” said Rousey. “It’s an honor to be part of ‘WWE 2K19’ and have my name mentioned alongside so many important Superstars in WWE history, including Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, Ultimate Warrior, Sting, and Goldberg.”

Related Take-Two Surprised by 'GTA V's' Tremendous, Ongoing Success 2K Looks to Double Gaming Portfolio Over Next Five Years

Take-Two Interactive, a holding company which owns 2K Sports, the publisher of the WWE 2K series, also revealed other bonuses in the special editions of “WWE 2K19” on Tuesday.

Players who purchase the “WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition” will get early access to play, starting Oct. 5, Season Pass and Collector’s Edition digital content, and pre-order bonus characters “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey and Rey Mysterio.

The “WWE 2K19 Collector’s Edition” will also include early access, though this version is only available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Players will receive all of the digital content from the Deluxe Edition, but will also receive exclusive physical collectibles and content for the mobile game “WWE SuperCard.”