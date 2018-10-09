You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Republic of Gamers’ Tricked-Out Gaming Phone Hits U.S.

Republic of Gamers 6-inch smartphone designed specifically for mobile gaming, with support for two screens, a heat sync and physical controller add-ons, goes on pre-order in the United States on Oct. 18, Asus announced Tuesday. No word on when the phone ships yet, though.

The pre-order kicks off at an event in the Microsoft Store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, which will feature Nick Eh 30 and Landon, as well as some in-store events. The $899 phone will also be available for pre-order at the Asus Store and Amazon. The accessories for the phone will be available starting in the fourth quarter, the company said.

As part of the launch, the first 50 customers will receive a free ROG Phone Case with their pre-order purchase of the ROG Phone at Amazon and Microsoft, as will the first 25 customers who pre-order via the ASUS Store.

The ROG Phone joins a growing list of smartphones either specifically designed with gaming in mind, or with design tweaks made to accommodate long sessions of high-end gaming on the go. The phone features a 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile chip with a “gaming-optimized” Qualcomm Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB  or 512GB of storage. The AMOLED screen has a 90Hz refresh rate that supports 1ms pixel response time and HDR. The phone also has built-in haptics and ultrasonic air triggers designed to replicate physical buttons.

One of the major things that sets this particular phone apart from other smartphones entering this category is a robust line-up of accessories including a second screen, a mobile desktop dock, and a WiGig dock. The price breakdown of those is below.

  • Mobile Desktop Dock $229.99 USD
  • TwinView Dock $399.99 USD
  • Gamevice Controller $89.99 USD
  • WiGig Dock $329.99 USD
  • ASUS Professional Dock $119.99 USD
  • ROG Phone Case $59.99 USD

