‘Batman Arkham’ Developer Rocksteady Apologizes to Fans For E3 2018 Absence

Rocksteady Studios, the developer behind the popular “Batman Arkham” series, is apologizing to fans for skipping this week’s E3 event in Los Angeles.

“We know some of you were disappointed we were not at E3 this year,” Rocksteady co-founder and game director Sefton Hill tweeted on Wednesday. “The whole team has been reading your comments, and all of us here at Rocksteady really appreciate your passion for our next project. Knowing how much it means to you keeps us inspired and energized to deliver a game that you will be proud of. We’ll share it with you as soon as it’s ready.”

Rocksteady’s last-known project was a virtual reality adventure game called “Batman Arkham VR.” It launched on PlayStation 4 and PC in 2016. Later that same year, Hill revealed in a Reddit AMA the team is working on something new.

“We’re very hard at work on our next project but we won’t be releasing the details for a while,” he wrote. “When we do you guys will be first to hear as we want to get the community involved heavily in what we do next.”

Since then, fans have wildly speculated about whether or not Rocksteady is creating a new DC superhero-based game (it’s one of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s in-house studios) and which property it could be. Rumor is it’s working on a Superman title in Unreal Engine 4 that will be three times larger than “Arkham Knight.”

