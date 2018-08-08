Rockstar Announces New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Trailer

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Red Dead Redemption 2
CREDIT: Rockstar Games

A new gameplay trailer for “Red Dead Redemption 2” is coming Thursday, Aug. 9, Rockstar Games announced in an email on Wednesday. The video will be the game’s fourth trailer since the sequel’s confirmation on Oct. 20, 2016, and can be found on the publisher’s official YouTube channel, website, and various social-media profiles.

The upcoming game’s previous trailer launched on May 2, and has been seen over 25 million times. It features cinematic footage of Dutch van der Linde’s gang of “gunslingers and outlaws” huddled around a campfire, a train heist, an armed bank robbery, and glimpses of various other dramatic scenes, along with written copy teasing the game’s story. There’s a refrain spoken twice: “You have to love yourself a fire.” The characters Arthur Morgan and John Marston are both featured prominently.

Rockstar’s last open-world action title, 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V,” became the most profitable entertainment product in history, and continues to hold a spot on best-seller charts almost five years since its PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions first went on sale. The previous entry in the “Red Dead” series, “Red Dead Redemption,” launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in May 2010, and is widely regarded as one of Rockstar’s biggest critical successes.

Red Dead Redemption 2” is slated for an Oct. 26 release on PS4 and Xbox One.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • Magic Leap Two Mixed-Reality Headset, Not

    Magic Leap Two Mixed-Reality Headset, Not Current Model, Designed For General Consumers

    A new gameplay trailer for “Red Dead Redemption 2” is coming Thursday, Aug. 9, Rockstar Games announced in an email on Wednesday. The video will be the game’s fourth trailer since the sequel’s confirmation on Oct. 20, 2016, and can be found on the publisher’s official YouTube channel, website, and various social-media profiles. The upcoming […]

  • Red Dead Redemption 2

    Rockstar Announces New 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Trailer

    A new gameplay trailer for “Red Dead Redemption 2” is coming Thursday, Aug. 9, Rockstar Games announced in an email on Wednesday. The video will be the game’s fourth trailer since the sequel’s confirmation on Oct. 20, 2016, and can be found on the publisher’s official YouTube channel, website, and various social-media profiles. The upcoming […]

  • Simon and Richter Belmont Join "Super

    Simon and Richter Belmont Join "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"

    A new gameplay trailer for “Red Dead Redemption 2” is coming Thursday, Aug. 9, Rockstar Games announced in an email on Wednesday. The video will be the game’s fourth trailer since the sequel’s confirmation on Oct. 20, 2016, and can be found on the publisher’s official YouTube channel, website, and various social-media profiles. The upcoming […]

  • Watch Nintendo's ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

    Watch Nintendo's ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Direct Here

    A new gameplay trailer for “Red Dead Redemption 2” is coming Thursday, Aug. 9, Rockstar Games announced in an email on Wednesday. The video will be the game’s fourth trailer since the sequel’s confirmation on Oct. 20, 2016, and can be found on the publisher’s official YouTube channel, website, and various social-media profiles. The upcoming […]

  • Magic Leap One Creator Edition Goes

    Magic Leap One Creator Edition Ships Today for $2,295

    A new gameplay trailer for “Red Dead Redemption 2” is coming Thursday, Aug. 9, Rockstar Games announced in an email on Wednesday. The video will be the game’s fourth trailer since the sequel’s confirmation on Oct. 20, 2016, and can be found on the publisher’s official YouTube channel, website, and various social-media profiles. The upcoming […]

  • Magic Leap Founder, Website Hint at

    Magic Leap Founder, Website Hint at Wednesday Launch News for Mixed Reality Headset

    A new gameplay trailer for “Red Dead Redemption 2” is coming Thursday, Aug. 9, Rockstar Games announced in an email on Wednesday. The video will be the game’s fourth trailer since the sequel’s confirmation on Oct. 20, 2016, and can be found on the publisher’s official YouTube channel, website, and various social-media profiles. The upcoming […]

  • Founder of 2K Games Christoph Hartmann

    Founder of 2K Games Christoph Hartmann New VP of Amazon Games

    A new gameplay trailer for “Red Dead Redemption 2” is coming Thursday, Aug. 9, Rockstar Games announced in an email on Wednesday. The video will be the game’s fourth trailer since the sequel’s confirmation on Oct. 20, 2016, and can be found on the publisher’s official YouTube channel, website, and various social-media profiles. The upcoming […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad