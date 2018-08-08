Rockstar Announces New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Trailer

A new gameplay trailer for “Red Dead Redemption 2” is coming Thursday, Aug. 9, Rockstar Games announced in an email on Wednesday. The video will be the game’s fourth trailer since the sequel’s confirmation on Oct. 20, 2016, and can be found on the publisher’s official YouTube channel, website, and various social-media profiles.

The upcoming game’s previous trailer launched on May 2, and has been seen over 25 million times. It features cinematic footage of Dutch van der Linde’s gang of “gunslingers and outlaws” huddled around a campfire, a train heist, an armed bank robbery, and glimpses of various other dramatic scenes, along with written copy teasing the game’s story. There’s a refrain spoken twice: “You have to love yourself a fire.” The characters Arthur Morgan and John Marston are both featured prominently.

Rockstar’s last open-world action title, 2013’s “Grand Theft Auto V,” became the most profitable entertainment product in history, and continues to hold a spot on best-seller charts almost five years since its PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions first went on sale. The previous entry in the “Red Dead” series, “Red Dead Redemption,” launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in May 2010, and is widely regarded as one of Rockstar’s biggest critical successes.

“Red Dead Redemption 2” is slated for an Oct. 26 release on PS4 and Xbox One.