Rockstar Shows Off Frontier Towns of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

One of the most exhilarating aspects of “Red Dead Redemption” was exploring the world by horseback, and players can find even more to discover in the bigger world of the sequel this fall. Rockstar Games gave hints of what players can find in the way of frontier towns for new protagonist Arthur Morgan to make his way through on its official game site Monday.

The major territories of West Elizabeth and New Austin are back in the next game, but there are several new areas to check out, from “the mountains of Ambarino to the plains of New Hanover to the swamps of Lemoyne,” according to Rockstar. While there’s screenshots, Rockstar also shows off some gorgeously stylized postcard renditions of these new areas.

First up, there’s the “rough-and-tumble” town of Valentine. Located in the Heartlands, this town attracts everyone from cowboys to ranchers with its livestock auctions.

If livestock trading sounds dull, maybe Saint Denis is more your scene. Described as “bustling,” this city attracts businessmen, laborers, thieves, and others with its access to a key North American trade route.

CREDIT: Rockstar Games

Annesburg is not doing as well, as the struggling mining town’s working conditions have made lives difficult for its citizens. Perhaps this is an area where Arthur can do some unexpected good (or make things worse, if that’s your play style)?

For a change in climate, Mount Hagen of the Grizzles area gives players a snowy setting to travel through.

Warring gangs are not new to “Red Dead Redemption” but two warring plantation families, the Braithwaites and the Grays, wreak havoc in the southern town Rhodes, located in Lemoyne.

For a less busy area, the settlement of Lagras in the swamps of Lemoyne appear to be a good spot for hunting and fishing, as the website notes that its residents are self-sufficient and act “as guides for travelers wishing to navigate the region.”

And finally, the deliciously-named Strawberry is a tourist town thanks to the efforts of its “eccentric” new mayor.

Nuevo Paraiso, the Mexican territory from the first game, is still unconfirmed for the sequel, and (perhaps notably) left out of Monday’s update. As one of the fan favorite territories, though, Rockstar could just be holding out until “Red Dead Redemption 2’s” Oct. 26 release date to reveal more.