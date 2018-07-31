‘Rocket League’ To Get Physical Ultimate Edition On Aug. 28

Psyonix is releasing a special physical edition of its popular vehicular soccer game “Rocket League,” the studio announced on Tuesday.

“Rocket League: Ultimate Edition” will be available in North American retail stores on Aug. 28. Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and a handful of other territories will have it beginning on Aug. 31. It will cost $40 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and $50 on Nintendo Switch.

The new edition contains the base game plus all of the content from “Rocket League Collector’s Edition” and additional DLC packs, including 16 Battle-Cars and a variety of cosmetic items.

“Rocket League: Ultimate Edition” includes:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack

Chaos Run DLC Pack

DC Super Heroes DLC Pack

Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC Pack

Supersonic Fury DLC Pack

Aftershock, Esper, Marauder, Masamune, Proteus, Triton and Vulcan DLC Battle-Cars

“All of the above will be on-disc or on-cartridge — no code inserts in sight!” Psyonix said.

The “Ultimate Edition’s” launch likely coincides with the start of the “Rocket League” Rocket Pass, which will add free-to-play and paid premium content to the game on a seasonal basis. Similar to “Fortnite’s” Battle Pass, it will cost $9.99 and allow players to gain ranks and unlock rewards. It’s expected to launch sometime this summer.

“Rocket League” first launched in 2015 and has reportedly amassed a following of over 48 million players. It won or was nominated for more than 150 game of the year awards, including best independent game and best sports/racing game at The Game Awards 2015. It recently celebrated its third birthday with a two-week in-game event featuring an all-new 3v3 anniversary playlist and a new stadium inspired by Psyonix’s 2008 game “Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars.”