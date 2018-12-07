‘Rocket League’ Gets New McLaren 570S Car Pack

“Rocket League” has a new DLC pack in the form of the McLaren 570S Car Pack, announced during “The Game Awards 2018.”

Psyonix’s massively popular car soccer game welcomes the hot orange McLaren into the game to do battle with the enormous soccer balls and colorful fields of “Rocket League.” It’s available on all platforms now to download and enjoy.

The new trailer can be seen below, which shows off the new vehicle in all its glory.

“Rocket League” is on most consoles, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It combines the fun of an action-packed soccer game with a wide variety of vehicles players can customize and change up to their liking. There’s a wide variety of different add-ons available in the game already, including goodies from television shows like “Rick and Morty” and even Hot Wheels vehicles for good measure.

