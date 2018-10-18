‘Roblox’ Revenue Up 87% Year-Over-Year to $92 Million (Analyst)

Massively multiplayer online game “Roblox” grew 87% year-over-year to $92 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2018, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

The game has posted annual revenue growth every quarter since Q3 2015, Sensor Tower said. “Thanks to a strong quarter and consistent growth, ‘Roblox’ has grossed an estimated $486 million to date on the App Store and Google Play,” it added.

“Roblox” ranked 28th for revenue out of all apps in the third fiscal quarter, just behind popular games like “Toon Blast” and “Homescapes,” Sensor Tower said.

Most of “Roblox’s” revenue reportedly comes from players in the U.S. (67%) and the U.K. (10%). The U.S. also makes up 35% of the game’s estimated 175 million downloads worldwide, Sensor Tower said, but Brazil is in the No. 2 spot. It contributed 9% of all downloads, while the U.K. contributed 6%.

“Roblox,” which launched in 2006, claims more than 60 million monthly active players and is especially popular among children. Roblox Corp. announced in March 2017 it’s now cash-flow positive after generating hundreds of millions in 2017 billings. It’s now reportedly valued at more than $2.5 billion following a round of investor funding in September 2018. It raised $150 million thanks to venture capital firms Greylock Partners and Tiger Global, along with existing investors like Altos Ventures, Index Ventures, and Meritech Capital Partners. That’s the largest funding raised to-date, the company said.

“Roblox” is also rolling out internationally, the company announced earlier this year. It’s available in Spanish right now, and support for other major languages is on the way.