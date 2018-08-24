Roberto Orci Is Working On The Animated ‘Galaga’ TV Show

Film screenwriter and producer Roberto Orci is teaming with digital studio The Nuttery Entertainment and animation studio ShadowMachine (“BoJack Horseman,” “Robot Chicken”) to bring Bandai Namco’s classic arcade game “Galaga” to television, Deadline reports.

The Nuttery announced it’s working on new characters and stories based on the “Galaga” franchise in July 2017, including an animated series called “Galaga Chronicles.” It’s expected to debut in late 2019/early 2020 with a 12-episode run. Deadline said Orci will help shape the show’s universe and serve as an executive producer.

Bandai Namco published “Galaga” in 1981. The space shooter involves destroying waves of enemy aliens that fly in formation throughout the screen. While it’s appeared as an Easter egg in many films and TV shows (in this funny “Avengers” scene, for example), this is the first time it’s getting its own series.

“’Galaga’ is one of the games I played growing up,” Orci said. “I have fond memories of the quarters and hours upon hours I spent playing the game. I look forward to working with The Nuttery and to capture that magic in an exciting new format.”

Orci is perhaps best known for his work on the “Star Trek” and “Now You See Me” film franchises with longtime collaborator Alex Kurtzman.

“We couldn’t be more stoked to have this level of creativity and craftsmanship on board our space adventure,” said The Nuttery CEO Magnus Jansson. “Roberto’s incredible sense of story and science fiction mastery and ShadowMachine’s excellent animation and design chops have already elevated the project to the next level. I think we are sitting on an amazing origin story for ‘Galaga’ that will not disappoint fans of the game, or of science fiction in general.”