Riot Games Apologizes, Promises Change After Sexism Accusations

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Riot Games

League of Legends” developer Riot Games apologized to its employees, fans, and partners on Wednesday and vowed to change a company culture some employees say is sexist.

Earlier this month, Kotaku published a lengthy and detailed report on Riot’s alleged workplace toxicity. The outlet spoke to 28 current and former employees who shared stories of gender discrimination and sexist language. Since the article came out three weeks ago, Riot said it has focused on “listening and learning.”

“As a company, we’re used to patching problems ASAP, but this patch will not happen overnight,” it said in a blog post on its official website. “We will weave this change into our cultural DNA and leave no room for sexism or misogyny. Inclusivity, diversity, respect, and equality are all non-negotiable. While there is much to improve, there is a tremendous amount of good at Riot that will drive this change. This is our top priority until we get it right.”

Going forward, Riot said it’s expanding its Diversity & Inclusion Initiative by bringing in a new team to accelerate its current cultural and inclusion work. That team will be accountable to Riot Games CEO Brandon Beck.

The developer also plans to revisit its cultural definitions. This includes reevaluating words like “gamer” and “meritocracy.” “If the words are misused or don’t help us describe our vision for the future, we won’t use them,” it said.

Additionally, it’s asked two consultants to give third-party evaluations, it’s doubling down on anti-bias and anti-harassment training, and it’s evaluating its investigation processes. Employees can now call a hotline and submit complaints anonymously, and Riot said it’s prepared to take big actions against specific cases, including the removal of “Rioters.”

“No one and nothing is sacred,” it said.

“We’ve always believed that Riot should be the home for the very best talent in gaming. It’s clear we’ve fallen short of that goal. But we’ve never backed down from a challenge before and we don’t plan to start now.”

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

More Gaming

  • Riot Games Apologizes, Promises Change After

    Riot Games Apologizes, Promises Change After Sexism Accusations

    “League of Legends” developer Riot Games apologized to its employees, fans, and partners on Wednesday and vowed to change a company culture some employees say is sexist. Earlier this month, Kotaku published a lengthy and detailed report on Riot’s alleged workplace toxicity. The outlet spoke to 28 current and former employees who shared stories of […]

  • New 'Spelunky 2' Gameplay Trailer, Details

    New 'Spelunky 2' Gameplay Trailer, Details Emerge

    “League of Legends” developer Riot Games apologized to its employees, fans, and partners on Wednesday and vowed to change a company culture some employees say is sexist. Earlier this month, Kotaku published a lengthy and detailed report on Riot’s alleged workplace toxicity. The outlet spoke to 28 current and former employees who shared stories of […]

  • Earn Some D.Va-Themed Loot in the

    Earn Some D.Va-Themed Loot in the 'Overwatch' Nano Cola Challenge

    “League of Legends” developer Riot Games apologized to its employees, fans, and partners on Wednesday and vowed to change a company culture some employees say is sexist. Earlier this month, Kotaku published a lengthy and detailed report on Riot’s alleged workplace toxicity. The outlet spoke to 28 current and former employees who shared stories of […]

  • Nintendo Mobile RPG 'Dragalia Lost' Gets

    Nintendo Mobile RPG 'Dragalia Lost' Gets September Launch Date

    “League of Legends” developer Riot Games apologized to its employees, fans, and partners on Wednesday and vowed to change a company culture some employees say is sexist. Earlier this month, Kotaku published a lengthy and detailed report on Riot’s alleged workplace toxicity. The outlet spoke to 28 current and former employees who shared stories of […]

  • Turtle Beach's Elite Pro 2 Headset

    Turtle Beach's Elite Pro 2 Headset Has 'SuperAmp,' Swappable Plates

    “League of Legends” developer Riot Games apologized to its employees, fans, and partners on Wednesday and vowed to change a company culture some employees say is sexist. Earlier this month, Kotaku published a lengthy and detailed report on Riot’s alleged workplace toxicity. The outlet spoke to 28 current and former employees who shared stories of […]

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    U.S. Consumers Spent $19.5 Billion on Games in First Half of 2018 (Report)

    “League of Legends” developer Riot Games apologized to its employees, fans, and partners on Wednesday and vowed to change a company culture some employees say is sexist. Earlier this month, Kotaku published a lengthy and detailed report on Riot’s alleged workplace toxicity. The outlet spoke to 28 current and former employees who shared stories of […]

  • How ‘Mulaka’ and ‘The Mooseman’ Translate

    Tell the Story, Play the Myth: How Video Games Translate Folk Tales

    “League of Legends” developer Riot Games apologized to its employees, fans, and partners on Wednesday and vowed to change a company culture some employees say is sexist. Earlier this month, Kotaku published a lengthy and detailed report on Riot’s alleged workplace toxicity. The outlet spoke to 28 current and former employees who shared stories of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad