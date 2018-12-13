×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Riot Games Exec Suspended After Investigation Into Workplace Misconduct (Report)

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Riot Games

Riot Games chief operating officer Scott Gelb is on two-month unpaid leave and will receive training following an investigation into his behavior toward employees, according to Kotaku.

Riot Games did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The investigation began after an in-depth Kotaku article detailed Riot Games’ alleged culture of sexism. There were numerous stories of bathroom humor and sexual misconduct, some of them concerning Gelb. Former and current employees said he repeatedly touched subordinates’ balls or butt and farted in their faces for comedic effect.

Following Kotaku’s story, Riot Games made several public statements promising change. It detailed new diversity and inclusiveness initiatives and hired law firm Seyfarth Shaw to conduct an investigation overseen by a special committee from its board of directors.

While Riot won’t comment on individual cases, it’s making a rare exception for Gelb, CEO Nicolo Laurent said in an email to Kotaku.

“There are factors that collectively drive this exception,” he said. “The Special Committee of the Board of Directors has specifically requested that one of Scott’s consequences be highly visible. Scott holds one of the most senior roles at Riot and is held to a higher level of accountability and visibility, therefore certain consequences are going to be very visible to Rioters. It’s for these reasons I feel it’s necessary to make an exception.”

Related

Laurent went on to say that many of the claims circulating about Gelb are not true, but Riot declined to comment on any specific claims. He also admitted that some of those claims were substantiated and said they are “not acceptable.”

“Scott could have avoided owning his past and his consequences,” Laurent told Kotaku. “He could have left Riot. Scott chose ownership and redemption. I will root for him, will support him through this journey, and will leverage him as a great leader when he returns next year. I hope you will join me.”

One current and one former Riot employee are presently suing the developer for discrimination, harassment, and violation of the California Equal Pay Act. The lawsuit is seeking class action status.

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More Gaming

  • 'Red Dead' Gold Turns Massive Western

    'Red Dead' Gold Turns Massive Western Video Game Romp Into Dull Online Grindfest

    “Red Dead Online,” the online multiplayer game developed in parallel with “Red Dead Redemption 2,” is being criticized for its digital economy, which is paying out gold at such a slow rate that it would take over 4,000 hours for a player to earn enough to purchase all items in-game. In a post on Reddit, [...]

  • Riot Games Exec Suspended After Investigation

    Riot Games Exec Suspended After Investigation Into Workplace Misconduct (Report)

    Riot Games chief operating officer Scott Gelb is on two-month unpaid leave and will receive training following an investigation into his behavior toward employees, according to Kotaku. Riot Games did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. The investigation began after an in-depth Kotaku article detailed Riot Games’ alleged culture of sexism. There were numerous [...]

  • ELeague Partners With Psyonix For Three-Part

    ELeague Partners With Psyonix For Three-Part 'Rocket League' Series

    Turner-IMG’s ELeague is partnering with “Rocket League” developer Psyonix to showcase highlights from arcade-style vehicular soccer game in a three-part TBS series. The series will kick off on Friday, Dec. 14 at 11 pm ET/PT on TBS, and will include a set of behind-the-scenes player interviews, highlights from the semifinal and Grand Final rounds of [...]

  • Imax Is Exiting the VR Space,

    Imax Is Shutting Down Its VR Business, Closing Remaining Three VR Centers in Q1

    Imax is making its exit from virtual reality (VR) official: The company notified shareholders with a SEC filing Thursday that it will close down its remaining three VR centers, and write off “certain VR content investments.” A company spokesperson confirmed the planned closures and shared the following statement with Variety: “With the launch of the [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Esports Fans on Twitch Aren’t into Watching Television, Says Nielsen Study

    Less than 40% of the Twitch eSports viewership claim to watch television on a weekly basis and only 50% own a paid TV subscription service, according to a new study by data research firm Nielsen. The firm announced its study into the behavior of eSports fans this Thursday, focusing on users who have viewed streams [...]

  • Creators of Popular 'Minecraft' Server Announce

    Creators of Popular 'Minecraft' Server Announce New Game 'Hytale'

    Hypixel Studios is creating a new game called “Hytale” with some help from “League of Legends” developer Riot Games, it announced in a blog post on Thursday. “Hytale” is a sandbox RPG with procedurally generated environments and a “Minecraft”-inspired art style. It also boasts a number of interesting features like community servers, minigames, modding tools, [...]

  • 'Atlas,' Next Game From Creators of

    'Atlas,' Next Game From Creators of 'Ark,' Delayed a Week

    A bit of disappointment for fans of “Ark: Survival Evolved,” pirates, and games created by Studio Wildcard. “Atlas,” the pirate-themed, do-anything game set for an early release on Dec. 13 won’t be arriving now until Dec. 19. The news was announced in a press release, but mostly noticed by inpatient would be fans who spotted [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad