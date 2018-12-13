Riot Games Exec Suspended After Investigation Into Workplace Misconduct (Report)

Riot Games chief operating officer Scott Gelb is on two-month unpaid leave and will receive training following an investigation into his behavior toward employees, according to Kotaku.

Riot Games did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The investigation began after an in-depth Kotaku article detailed Riot Games’ alleged culture of sexism. There were numerous stories of bathroom humor and sexual misconduct, some of them concerning Gelb. Former and current employees said he repeatedly touched subordinates’ balls or butt and farted in their faces for comedic effect.

Following Kotaku’s story, Riot Games made several public statements promising change. It detailed new diversity and inclusiveness initiatives and hired law firm Seyfarth Shaw to conduct an investigation overseen by a special committee from its board of directors.

While Riot won’t comment on individual cases, it’s making a rare exception for Gelb, CEO Nicolo Laurent said in an email to Kotaku.

“There are factors that collectively drive this exception,” he said. “The Special Committee of the Board of Directors has specifically requested that one of Scott’s consequences be highly visible. Scott holds one of the most senior roles at Riot and is held to a higher level of accountability and visibility, therefore certain consequences are going to be very visible to Rioters. It’s for these reasons I feel it’s necessary to make an exception.”

Laurent went on to say that many of the claims circulating about Gelb are not true, but Riot declined to comment on any specific claims. He also admitted that some of those claims were substantiated and said they are “not acceptable.”

“Scott could have avoided owning his past and his consequences,” Laurent told Kotaku. “He could have left Riot. Scott chose ownership and redemption. I will root for him, will support him through this journey, and will leverage him as a great leader when he returns next year. I hope you will join me.”

One current and one former Riot employee are presently suing the developer for discrimination, harassment, and violation of the California Equal Pay Act. The lawsuit is seeking class action status.