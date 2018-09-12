Riot Games Hires Ex-Uber Strategist Frances Frei For Diversity Roadmap

Riot Games hired strategy and leadership expert Frances Frei as part of the company’s roadmap to help accelerate “diversity and inclusion initiatives.”

The company took to its official blog to welcome into the fold Frei, who holds a doctorate in Operations and Information Management and is the UPS Foundation Professor of Service Management at the Harvard Business School. Previously, Frei served as Uber’s first senior vice president of leadership and strategy before making the move to join Riot Games.

“Throughout her career, Frances has helped many companies evolve and navigate change to achieve their full potential, and we’re humbled that she’s chosen to work with us,” Riot said of Frei. Over the past few weeks, Riot Games senior leadership, including CEO Nicolo Laurent, COO Scott Gelb, and president Dylan Jadeja along with co-founders Marc Merrill and Brandon Beck, have spoken extensively with Frei to begin “intensive work” to move the company forward in terms of diversity and “cultural transformation.”

According to Frei, “Riot isn’t interested simply in fixing problems on the surface, they have an ambition to be an industry leader and to provide a roadmap for others to follow. I share that ambition and am eager to help them navigate this process.”

Following a lengthy report from Kotaku which shed some light on Riot Games’ apparent sexist work culture and lack of diversity, the “League of Legends” developer committed itself to a long road of change going forward. Hiring Frei is one of many steps it has taken in addition to issuing an apology for allowing the harmful sexist culture it reportedly found propagating at the company. Riot Games has detailed its D&I initiatives on its homepage, which you can read more about here.