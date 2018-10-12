‘Ring of Elysium’ To Get New Map, EU Servers Post Early Access Launch

Now that “Ring of Elysium” is out on Steam Early Access, developer Tencent Games is talking about future development plans for the new free-to-play battle royale title. It will release updates in three stages, adding a new map, EU servers, and more.

The first stage of updates brings optimization, anti-cheat measures, and additional language support in Russian and Portuguese later this month, Tencent said.

The second update doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but it will include a number of new features. Tencent is adding an all-new 10-week seasonal event system called Adventure Pass. It works similarly to seasonal passes found in other battle royale games like “Fortnite” and “PUBG.” It lets players earn badges by gaining experience points. The badges can then be used to increase a player’s progress through the season’s tiers, which boosts the number of rewards the player receives at the end of the season.

The second update also brings new player customization options like personal icons and dance moves, new cosmetics, and more.

Meanwhile, Tencent is launching European servers during the third update stage. The game is also getting a revamped version of the tropical island map players saw during beta. More information on those features will be announced at a later date.

“Ring of Elysium” differentiates itself from other battle royale titles with an interesting weather mechanic. Players are trapped on a mountain during a dangerous snowstorm. The only way off the mountain is a rescue flight — but it can only save up to four people. Players must stay ahead of the storm, battle hypothermia, and dodge avalanches while fighting the competition for one of the four seats.