Win In-Game Rewards Watching ‘GTA Online’ Streams This Summer

Rockstar Games is teaming up with Facebook to provide in-stream rewards on its After Hours Live Stream Series, according to a news release.

The series will start Friday, and the premiere stream will be hosted by radio personality Lazlow Jones (who is also known for his in-game counterpart in the “Grand Theft Auto” series), along with others from the Rockstar Broadcast Team and “all-star” Facebook Gaming creators. You can watch it over on Rockstar’s official Facebook page.

The hosts will be showing off the new After Hours update, released Tuesday for “GTA Online.” In the new update, the objective is to make the hottest nightclub in Los Santos, with the help of recurring character Gay Tony. The nightclub serves as a front for Tony’s less-than-legal activities primarily, but that’s no reason to not make sure the venue is “packed to the rafters all day and all night” according to Rockstar.

The first stream will be on Friday, and viewers should make sure their Rockstar Games Social Club account is linked to their Facebook account before tuning in. Select viewers who join in the Facebook chat can earn GTA in-game cash rewards by tuning in to the Facebook Gaming x Social Club: After Hours Live Stream Series every week through Mid-August. After the premiere stream, the following streams will be hosted by select Facebook Gaming Creators.

There’s no word yet on which Facebook streamers will be hosting, though Rockstar did tease more information would be coming up “later this week” in its news post.

