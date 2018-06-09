Respawn is Working on a New ‘Star Wars’ Game Called ‘Jedi Fallen Order’

Respawn Entertainment is working on a new Star Wars game called “Jedi Fallen Order,” publisher Electronic Arts teased during its E3 press conference on Saturday.

Respawn CEO Vince Zampella briefly talked about the game while sitting in the audience. It will take place during the “dark times” of “Star Wars” lore, when the Jedi are being hunted, he said. When pressed, he added it will be set between Episodes 3 and 4.

“Jedi Fallen Order” is expected to launch during the holiday season next year.

Also, make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

Developing…