Respawn is Working on a New ‘Star Wars’ Game Called ‘Jedi Fallen Order’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
E3 2018: EA Play
CREDIT: Electronic Arts

Respawn Entertainment is working on a new Star Wars game called “Jedi Fallen Order,” publisher Electronic Arts teased during its E3 press conference on Saturday.

Respawn CEO Vince Zampella briefly talked about the game while sitting in the audience. It will take place during the “dark times” of “Star Wars” lore, when the Jedi are being hunted, he said. When pressed, he added it will be set between Episodes 3 and 4.

“Jedi Fallen Order” is expected to launch during the holiday season next year.

Also, make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

Developing…

More Gaming

  • E3 2018: EA Play

    Respawn is Working on a New 'Star Wars' Game Called 'Jedi Fallen Order'

    Respawn Entertainment is working on a new Star Wars game called “Jedi Fallen Order,” publisher Electronic Arts teased during its E3 press conference on Saturday. Respawn CEO Vince Zampella briefly talked about the game while sitting in the audience. It will take place during the “dark times” of “Star Wars” lore, when the Jedi are […]

  • Star Wars Battlefront II

    Obi-Wan Kenobi, General Grievous, Anakin Skywalker Coming to ‘Battlefront II’

    Respawn Entertainment is working on a new Star Wars game called “Jedi Fallen Order,” publisher Electronic Arts teased during its E3 press conference on Saturday. Respawn CEO Vince Zampella briefly talked about the game while sitting in the audience. It will take place during the “dark times” of “Star Wars” lore, when the Jedi are […]

  • FIFA 19

    EA Announces FIFA 19

    Respawn Entertainment is working on a new Star Wars game called “Jedi Fallen Order,” publisher Electronic Arts teased during its E3 press conference on Saturday. Respawn CEO Vince Zampella briefly talked about the game while sitting in the audience. It will take place during the “dark times” of “Star Wars” lore, when the Jedi are […]

  • Battle Royale Mode Coming to 'Battlefield

    Battle Royale Mode Coming to 'Battlefield V' Multiplayer

    Respawn Entertainment is working on a new Star Wars game called “Jedi Fallen Order,” publisher Electronic Arts teased during its E3 press conference on Saturday. Respawn CEO Vince Zampella briefly talked about the game while sitting in the audience. It will take place during the “dark times” of “Star Wars” lore, when the Jedi are […]

  • 'Anthem' Launch Date Allegedly Leaks Ahead

    'Anthem' Launch Date Allegedly Leaks Ahead of EA's E3 Press Conference

    Respawn Entertainment is working on a new Star Wars game called “Jedi Fallen Order,” publisher Electronic Arts teased during its E3 press conference on Saturday. Respawn CEO Vince Zampella briefly talked about the game while sitting in the audience. It will take place during the “dark times” of “Star Wars” lore, when the Jedi are […]

  • E3 2018: EA Play

    Watch the EA Play Press Conference Right Here

    Respawn Entertainment is working on a new Star Wars game called “Jedi Fallen Order,” publisher Electronic Arts teased during its E3 press conference on Saturday. Respawn CEO Vince Zampella briefly talked about the game while sitting in the audience. It will take place during the “dark times” of “Star Wars” lore, when the Jedi are […]

  • The Adorable 'Ghost Giant' is Coming

    The Adorable 'Ghost Giant' is Coming to PlayStation VR

    Respawn Entertainment is working on a new Star Wars game called “Jedi Fallen Order,” publisher Electronic Arts teased during its E3 press conference on Saturday. Respawn CEO Vince Zampella briefly talked about the game while sitting in the audience. It will take place during the “dark times” of “Star Wars” lore, when the Jedi are […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad